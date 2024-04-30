Mojang Studios is adding several new enchantments to Minecraft, but mending still remains the most craved

In almost every Minecraft update, Mojang Studios has introduced new kinds of enchantments to help players. These new enchantments are mainly connected to new features added by the developers. Even though there are loads of enchantments in the game, none of them is as precious as mending. This enchantment is still considered to be the most craved in the community.

Why is mending still the most craved enchantment in Minecraft compared to new ones?

Mending can make gear invincible

Mending enchantment can repair a gear and make it invincible (Image via Mojang Studios)

For those who don't know much about the mending enchantment in Minecraft, it is a treasure powerup that is not found on the enchanting table. It can only be found in an enchanted book, either found through a professional villager or as chest loot.

Although the enchantment's rarity makes it even more desirable, the main reason why mending is considered one of the best is because of its power. When mending enchantment is applied to a gear, that item's durability automatically replenishes when the player holds it in their hands and absorbs XP orbs from the world.

Players frequently use different kinds of gear like tools, weapons, and armor sets while exploring and fighting. Since all these gears have limited durability, they are bound to break. Hence, players need to keep finding more resources to make new gear, which can be quite time-consuming and repetitive. This is where mending comes into play by keeping players from having to create the same tools over and over again.

The simple yet highly useful concept of automatically repairing gear makes mending more useful than any other Minecraft enchantment.

Even though some of the new enchantments have established themselves as highly useful, they are not as popular as mending, which will always stay at the top of the list of Minecraft enchantments.

New enchantments are for highly specific tasks

New enchantments are for specific use only (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the reasons why new Minecraft enchantments aren't as useful and iconic as mending is because they do not target the general needs of a player. Mending is a power-up that almost every single player would appreciate in any scenario, no matter their gaming style.

On the other hand, new enchantments are only useful in specific situations. For example, the new swift sneak enchantment that arrived with the 1.19 update, allows players to walk faster while in sneak mode. While this is great for evading the warden in the deep dark or building a bridge in the Nether, it does not have much use otherwise.

When it comes to upcoming enchantments like Density, Breach, and Wind Burst, they are exclusive to the new weapon called Mace, which will be added with Minecraft 1.21 update. It is safe to say that not all players will be trying to obtain the mace. Hence, not all of them will use these new enchantments.