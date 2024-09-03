Neoforge vs Forge for Minecraft: Which one should you use?

Minecraft and the Forge mod loader have a long history, but the latter isn't the only option for playing with mods. In recent years, breakaway members of the Forge team created a fork of Forge known as NeoForge. While these two mod loaders are very similar (since NeoForge is forked from Forge's code), which is the better option? While Forge is dependable, NeoForge is now emerging as the pick.

While you can't go wrong with either mod loader option owing to the similarities between them, NeoForge seems to be headed in a better direction compared to its original counterpart. On top of this, NeoForge already possesses the utility of its predecessor, so there aren't many reasons not to use NeoForge over Forge.

However, to reason why this is the case, we will examine the dynamic between these two mod loaders a bit more closely.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and rely solely on the writer's opinion.

Comparing Forge and NeoForge and why NeoForge is the better pick in Minecraft

While both Minecraft mod loaders are good, NeoForge has edged out Forge as a better option (Image via u/PyloDEV/Reddit)

There are plenty of ways to compare these two Minecraft mod loaders, but one of the better options to examine them is an old-fashioned pros-and-cons comparison. This way, even if you don't agree that NeoForge is the better pick, you can at least decide which mod loader you would personally prefer.

Pros of Forge

One of the longest-tenured mod loaders for Minecraft if not the longest. Has support for a wide selection of mods in nearly every category.

Proved to be incredibly stable and supported by countless mod developers as one of the gold standards of the game's modding community.

Currently has a larger overall community of modders and users than NeoForge, though it's unclear as to how long it will remain so.

Pros of NeoForge

NeoForge carries virtually all the upsides of Forge as a fork of the original program.

NeoForge is currently transitioning to a new and exclusive platform, setting itself apart from Forge as well as the likes of Fabric and Quilt.

Much of the original Forge development team started and currently runs the NeoForge project.

Offers a more intuitive debug screen when errors or mod conflicts occur, and many mods can also be installed in one click to bypass the hassle of installations from other mod loaders.

Recent Minecraft 1.20+ betas for NeoForge have shown a reduction in device resource usage compared to Forge.

According to the developers, plans appear to be in place for several quality-of-life features and improvements that weren't implemented for Forge.

Is quickly gaining the support of both mod users and developers, and many former Forge fans have willingly transferred to NeoForge.

Cons of Forge

As previously mentioned, much of the original development team has left the Forge project, purportedly due to a disagreement with the direction of the mod loader due to unimplemented features.

The resource requirements for Forge may be demanding on some computers or servers, causing unintended performance issues, particularly when certain mods or a wide variety of mods are installed.

Forge, while reliable, hasn't made sizable improvements in years beyond keeping the mod loader up-to-date for new versions of Minecraft.

Cons of NeoForge

Currently not supported by as many Minecraft mods, but its collection is growing to include not only mods conventionally supported for Forge, but other mod loaders like Fabric or Quilt as well.

Movement to its own independent platform may make NeoForge a bit too different for Minecraft players who are used to the conventional Forge experience.

The front page of the NeoForge Project (Image via Neoforged.net)

All things considered, even though it might not be as widely supported by modders currently, NeoForge has all the upsides of Forge and is something of a spiritual successor to it, complete with improvements and quality-of-life additions not seen in Forge. NeoForge is catching on quickly, and it may only be a matter of time before it surpasses the original Minecraft mod loader it was forked from.

