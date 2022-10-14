New Minecraft Bedrock Beta finally adds Spectator mode to the base game

Spectator mode is a special Minecraft game mode through which players can go through solid blocks and see all openings present in the world, be it caves, structures, and other features. This was only present in the Java Edition game. For years, Bedrock Edition has been complaining about not having the same amount of features as Java Edition.

Luckily, Mojang is trying to bring both editions closer by making a lot of changes. One of them was related to spectator mode. While they introduced it a few months back under the experimental toggle in Bedrock Edition, it has now come out of the section.

Spectator mode finally added to Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta's base game

In-depth explanation of spectator mode

Spectators are invisible and ghost-like entities that can go through solid blocks and explore the world (Image via Mojang)

Spectator mode is a game mode where players get to fly and observe the world without interacting with it in any way. It essentially turns them into a ghost-like entities. They will become invisible and will be able to fly around, go through blocks and other entities, and view any kind of opening through solid blocks. Not only will spectators be able to see through solid blocks, but they will also be able to fly through them.

As soon as users go through one, they will essentially enter a mode where they can see each and every cave opening, the mobs that spawn in those openings, and much more.

However, other entities will not be able to detect a spectator, and the latter will not be able to interact with any entity, item, or block in the world. This mode is primarily to spectate the entire world without any hassle.

How to toggle spectator mode in the Bedrock Edition Beta version

The spectator mode will be available under the personal game mode tab in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

First, you must ensure that you are on the latest 1.19.50.20 version of the Bedrock Edition Beta. This is where the spectator mode was shifted, from the experimental section to the base game.

Once the Bedrock Edition beta opens, you can create a new world or enter an old one to test the game mode. There are two ways to toggle spectator mode: from the settings menu or the commands.

It can also be toggled through commands (Image via Mojang)

Simply head to the settings menu and find the 'Personal game mode' drop-down list. This is where you will find the new spectator mode along with the others.

Alternatively, you can simply type '/gamemode spectator' in the chat box to activate it. However, cheats must be enabled to use commands in a world.

When will the feature officially release?

Spectator mode will most likely be added to Minecraft Bedrock Edition before the next 1.20 update release (Image via Mojang)

Mojang started working on the Bedrock Edition spectator mode even before the 1.19 update was announced. The beta version's update confirms that it is nearly finished and will most likely be officially added with the next incremental update.

Of course, Mojang will soon be hosting a Minecraft Live event to announce the Minecraft 1.20 update. However, the spectator mode will most likely be added to the Bedrock Edition much sooner.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes