New Minecraft capes in 2025: How to claim, design, and last date to redeem

Mojang recently released two new capes for Minecraft. These are inspired by the upcoming feature film, A Minecraft Movie. As the film premieres on April 4, 2025, Mojang and Warner Bros. are promoting the film as much as they can. As the film takes a lot from Mojang's titles, it seems like the developers also wanted to add something from the film to the game.

Here is everything to know about the two new Minecraft Movie capes named Menace and Home.

All details about new Menace and Home Minecraft capes

Menace cape

Menace cape showcases a Nether portal from A Minecraft Movie. (Image via X/MauriWaka)

Menace is one of the new Minecraft capes inspired by A Minecraft Movie. This cape has a red background, with a unique-looking Nether portal in the middle. This Nether portal is a nod to the portal shown in the film, where Steve (portrayed by Jack Black) enters the hellish realm for the first time. It is also the portal from where the piglins raid the Overworld in the film.

When players equip an elytra while wearing this cape, they will be able to see Jack Black's pixel art face as the design. This is also a clear connection to the film, as Jack Black plays Steve.

For this cape, Mojang collaborated with TikTok and made the skin accessory a stream drop reward. If a streamer is playing Minecraft on their TikTok account and has drops enabled, their viewers will receive a redeem code to get the cape via their Microsoft account.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get the Menace cape in the game:

Open TikTok on your smartphone and sign into an account. Search "Minecraft" and look for any creator streaming the game live on the platform. Once the live stream starts playing, you'll have to notice a special TikTok tag that should appear in the top-left corner. This TikTok tag should look like a gray tag with a three-minute-long countdown timer. You might want to wait a few minutes for the tag to appear. If it doesn't appear, that means the creator did not activate Minecraft drops on their stream. If there is a TikTok tag, watch the live stream for three minutes and then click on the tag to copy the code. Once you get the code for the Menace cape, head to the redemption page and redeem the skin accessory. After you redeem it, the cape will appear in your Bedrock Edition dressing room section. It will later be available on Java Edition as well.

The Menace cape will be available to redeem between March 18 and April 6, 2025.

Home cape

Home cape shows a blue portal that connects Overworld to the real world in A Minecraft Movie. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Home is the second cape that was added by Mojang. The cape has a blue background with a mysterious portal with a bright blue hue in the middle. This is a clear nod to the portal in A Minecraft Movie, through which Steve (Jack Black), and the other four characters enter the Minecraft world from the real world. This is a special portal in the film, connecting the Overworld to the real world.

The Home cape will also have Jack Black's pixel art face on the back if players equip an elytra.

For this cape, the developers collaborated with Twitch and made it a stream drop reward. Fans will need to log into their Twitch account, enable the drop, and watch a Minecraft stream for a few minutes to get the code. The code can then be redeemed on Minecraft's website.

Here is a step-by-step guide on getting the Home cape in the game:

Head to Twitch and sign in or log in with your account. Click on the profile icon on the website's top-right corner and head to the Drops and Rewards section. Head to the All Campaign tab and look for the Minecraft Movie Home Cape Campaign. Open its details and click on the linked Minecraft text in the description. This will open a variety of Minecraft streams on Twitch. Open and watch any stream for three minutes to earn the reward. Once done, head back to the Drops and Rewards tab. Scroll down to the Rewards section and click on the redeem button under the Minecraft Movie Home Cape Campaign. Make sure to sign in with your linked Microsoft account on the Minecraft website before you redeem. Copy the 25-character-long code and head to the Redemption page. Paste the code in the blank space. Click on Redeem and confirm the binding of the Home cape. Once done, you can claim the free Home cape in Minecraft Bedrock.

The Home cape will be available to redeem between March 18 and April 6, 2025.

