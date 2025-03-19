How to hide from the player locator bar in Minecraft

Mojang recently revealed an upcoming Minecraft feature — a player locator bar. This feature will let you know where other players are in the world by showing a dot for each player on the XP bar when you are not collecting XP. Almost any player in the multiplayer world will be visible in the player locator bar. However, there are certain methods to hide yourself from it.

Ad

On that note, here are all the ways in which you can hide yourself from Minecraft's player locator bar.

Ways to hide from the player locator bar in Minecraft

Sneaking

Sneaking will allow you to hide from the player locator bar (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The most basic way to hide yourself from the player locator bar is by sneaking, which, in this game, means crouching and walking slowly. Since this reduces the full height of a character and lets them walk without making too much noise, Mojang thought this could be a good workaround for players to hide themselves from the radar.

Ad

Trending

Of course, this is not the best way to hide from the player locator bar, as you won't be able to keep sneaking while doing all the in-game activities.

Wearing a carved pumpkin

Carved pumpkin can be worn to hide from a player locator bar, but it can be difficult to play with (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Another workaround players can use to hide from the player locator bar is by covering their faces with a carved pumpkin. The item can be created by using shears on a regular pumpkin block, which can then be placed on a head.

Ad

This is not the first time that carved pumpkins have been used to hide in Minecraft. You can also wear them to not anger an enderman even if you look at them.

The only downside of wearing a carved pumpkin is that your first-person view will have dark areas.

Invisibility effect

The invisibility effect can also remove you from the locator bar (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

If you have an invisibility effect applied on yourself, you will not be visible on the player locator bar. This effect can be obtained by drinking a potion of invisibility, which is made by brewing an awkward potion with a golden carrot and then a spider eye.

Ad

The only downside to this method is that the invisibility effect will be limited no matter how strong a potion you create. Furthermore, you will have a hard time carrying invisibility potions just to remain hidden from the locator bar in a multiplayer world.

Wearing a mob head

The best way to hide from player locator bars is to wear a mob head (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Wearing a mob head will also act like a carved pumpkin and help you hide from the upcoming player locator bar in Minecraft. However, it is considered better than a carved pumpkin because you will not see the dark areas of the block once you switch to first-person mode.

Ad

Almost any mob head can be obtained and worn to hide from the player locator bar.

Check out our latest articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!