New Minecraft leash mechanics will change mob transportation forever

In Minecraft, moving mobs from one location to another is a tedious task. Some creatures must be put in boats or dragged with a lead, while others can be enticed with food. Since the game has irregular terrain, it can be challenging to move these creatures in boats or on leashes.
However, now that Mojang has introduced new lead features in Minecraft snapshot 25w16a, it is safe to say that it will change how players transport mobs forever.
How will new leash mechanics improve Minecraft mob transportation?
Happy ghasts can easily transport mobs
Transporting entities is made much simpler with the most recent happy ghast and lead changes in snapshot 25w16a. Players will be able to use a lead to attach any large entity, such as boats, sniffers, horses, llamas, etc., to a happy ghast. When a large entity is connected to a happy ghast via a lead, a unique 4-lead configuration will appear around it as shown in the picture above.
The entities connected with a happy ghast will be lifted when the flying creature ascends. Players can then use a harness to control happy ghasts and easily move the entities hanging from them.
Players may easily transfer villagers in boats, pandas, horses, llamas, and any other mob tied to happy ghasts. Since these new flying creatures can soar high in the sky and head straight towards their destination without interference from the world terrain, this will become one of the best ways to transport mobs in the future.
Lead physics for airborne entities has massively improved
As of now, the lead physics is quite shaky, especially when players fly around with entities attached to them via leashes. The leashes were always overstretched, and it was challenging to make a secure landing without hurting the hanging entities.
With the new leash changes in snapshot 25w16a, Mojang has significantly enhanced lead physics, particularly when entities are connected to players in the air. The rope will stretch less and will feel more durable.
The mobs will also take less or no damage when landing while on a leash. This will be particularly useful when players carry leashed mobs themselves instead of using a happy ghast.
