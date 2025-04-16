New Minecraft leash mechanics will change mob transportation forever

In Minecraft, moving mobs from one location to another is a tedious task. Some creatures must be put in boats or dragged with a lead, while others can be enticed with food. Since the game has irregular terrain, it can be challenging to move these creatures in boats or on leashes.

Ad

However, now that Mojang has introduced new lead features in Minecraft snapshot 25w16a, it is safe to say that it will change how players transport mobs forever.

How will new leash mechanics improve Minecraft mob transportation?

Happy ghasts can easily transport mobs

Happy ghast will be able to transport mobs on boats or larger mobs using lead (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Transporting entities is made much simpler with the most recent happy ghast and lead changes in snapshot 25w16a. Players will be able to use a lead to attach any large entity, such as boats, sniffers, horses, llamas, etc., to a happy ghast. When a large entity is connected to a happy ghast via a lead, a unique 4-lead configuration will appear around it as shown in the picture above.

Ad

Trending

The entities connected with a happy ghast will be lifted when the flying creature ascends. Players can then use a harness to control happy ghasts and easily move the entities hanging from them.

Players may easily transfer villagers in boats, pandas, horses, llamas, and any other mob tied to happy ghasts. Since these new flying creatures can soar high in the sky and head straight towards their destination without interference from the world terrain, this will become one of the best ways to transport mobs in the future.

Ad

Lead physics for airborne entities has massively improved

Lead physics when entities are airborne has improved, allowing easier transportation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As of now, the lead physics is quite shaky, especially when players fly around with entities attached to them via leashes. The leashes were always overstretched, and it was challenging to make a secure landing without hurting the hanging entities.

Ad

With the new leash changes in snapshot 25w16a, Mojang has significantly enhanced lead physics, particularly when entities are connected to players in the air. The rope will stretch less and will feel more durable.

The mobs will also take less or no damage when landing while on a leash. This will be particularly useful when players carry leashed mobs themselves instead of using a happy ghast.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!