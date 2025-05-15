New Minecraft settings make it easier to enjoy the game’s beloved soundtracks

Minecraft's next game drop, called the summer game drop, will soon be released. Mojang has already announced most of the new features and changes that the update will bring. These new additions and tweaks are already being tested in Minecraft's snapshots and beta, and preview versions.

Apart from major new features, Mojang also added two new sound settings that allow players to enjoy the game's iconic soundtracks even more. Here is a short rundown about how the two new sound settings work to improve Minecraft's music experience.

Two new Minecraft sound settings that will enhance the music listening experience

Music frequency setting

This feature alters the frequency of background music in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The first major setting that Mojang introduced was the ability to change the in-game music's frequency.

Previously, the game played the in-game music based on a certain area or during particular events. However, the music playback was somewhat rare. Most of the time, gamers played Minecraft without any background soundtracks. The music playback also has some randomness to it, since it can start playing at unexpected moments as well.

With the new setting, the players can essentially increase the frequency of background music in Minecraft. The new setting can be found in the sound settings, where it will be labeled as "Music Frequency."

The "default" setting will play music with the vanilla frequency, while the "frequent" and "constant" settings will increase the music's frequency progressively. In the constant setting, players will hear the music at all times.

Music toast setting

Music toast will show a dialog box containing the music and artist name when the track begins (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Music Toast is another new music setting introduced by Mojang. This setting will enable a brand new dialog box showing the music and its artist name whenever a track begins to play. The dialog box will appear in the top right corner and will gradually fade away after a few seconds.

This is a great way to know the exact music and artist name. It can help players find the track on the internet, and through it, the artist gets properly acknowledged in the game as well.

The Music Toast will constantly be visible in the pause menu, so that players can see the details even if they miss it while playing the game.

