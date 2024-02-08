New Minecraft snapshot adds a reward for defeating Breeze mob

Minecraft's next major update, version 1.21, is right around the corner. Many of the update's major additions have been featured in a snapshot at some point, and the recently released 24w06a is no exception. The snapshot introduces wind charges, a fitting reward for those brave enough to face the trial chambers and attempt to tame the Breeze mob.

This article takes a look at what this new Breeze drop is, along with some of its uses and the other changes made within the snapshot.

What to know about the new Breeze drop in Minecraft

A Minecraft breeze, 1.21's premier hostile mob addition (Image via Mojang)

The Breeze is one of the major selling points of the Minecraft 1.21 update. The Blaze-inspired mob can be found within the trial chambers, acting as defenses for the vault loot found within.

The Breeze is quite tough, having a total of 15 hearts. A creeper only has 10 hearts for reference. The mob hops around quickly, taking wind-charge potshots at the player while staying at a safe distance. It is immune to projectiles entirely, using wind to repel them, meaning players will need to get in close if they can.

Breeze killed by players will drop between four and six wind charges. But what are these wind charges, and what can be done with them?

More about wind charges

Breeze might drop wind charges in abundant numbers. However, it means little if wind charges are not worth collecting a lot of.

Thankfully, wind charges are shaping up to be very interesting, with many strange or niche uses within Minecraft.

The simplest thing that wind charges can do is spring the player up when launched at the ground. Players can get considerable safe jump height, as fall damage does not count the height gained from using the item.

However, where the true potential of the wind charge comes in is through its redstone interactions. Wind charges can blow open doors, trapdoors, and gates, flip levels, and press buttons and pressure plates. When combined with the ability of projectiles to redirect wind charges, these items can lead to incredibly complex redstone build designs.

Other snapshot additions

A wolf in armor (Image via Mojang)

Besides the introduction of wind charges, Minecraft snapshot 24w06a made several minor updates and changes to the game.

Some of these changes include a tweak to tamed wolf health and damage, a minor fix to hopper behavior, and an adorable new animation where armadillos check for danger before unrolling. This marks the last major change to armadillos, according to Mojang, with wolf armor being their next area of focus.

All in all, this is quite a significant snapshot, as it adds a unique and interesting item that is almost guaranteed to make splashes in the redstone community, along with the final major changes to armadillos. Minecraft 1.21 is truly closer than it has ever been before.