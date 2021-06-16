5 best Minecraft texture packs in 2021

Vanilla Minecraft has its perks. It's familiar, and it's what the game was designed to be and look like. Sometimes, a different looking world can be jarring. Switching texture packs can be an unpleasant experience, especially if players are used to a certain one. Plus, not all texture packs are good.

However, some are really good. Minecraft can be enhanced by using a better or more fun texture pack. While it may take some getting used to, changing texture packs can be a really nice change. Here are the five best texture packs in 2021.

Top 5 Minecraft texture packs

5) John Smith Legacy

The John Smith Legacy texture pack is one of the cooler and more creative texture packs available. It redesigns Minecraft based on a medieval style, changing how villages look and how the weapons look. The ax alone is worth this texture pack.

John Smith Legacy texture pack for #MCPE! Works on the newest 0.15 versions!



See video: https://t.co/YgePU9N7bV pic.twitter.com/pXlXQpCQC5 — JerenVids (@JerenVids) July 14, 2016

4) Faithful

While the Faithful texture pack closely resembles the original look and feel of Minecraft, it is different. The resolution is doubled, making all the great aspects of the original texture pack that much better. Overall, it's clearer, more defined and just looks better. This is perfect for players who want a change, but don't want one that will be drastic and jarring.

Faithful texture packs. Image via Minecraft Resource Packs

3) Bare Bones

The Bare Bones texture pack is one of the more creative ones out there. While the Faithful texture pack enhances what's already there, the Bare Bones texture pack, true to its name, removes most of it. Do trees really need to have leaves? Does that enhance the gameplay? If the answer is no, then this is a great texture pack. It strips Minecraft down to its roots and emphasizes gameplay, which is really what attracts players.

Bare Bones texture pack. Image via Planet Minecraft

2) Mythic

Every once in a while, people crave something dark. Well, this texture pack is perfect for that. While Minecraft is a fairly light-hearted game, it features mobs that are somewhat frightening. Regular texture packs don't quite do justice, though. The Mythic texture pack rights that wrong. Pillagers mean business in this texture pack. Mobs, which are already scary at night, become much more frightening. Suddenly, sleeping as soon as possible sounds like a good option.

Pillagers in the Mythic resource pack. Image via Minecraft Resource Packs

1) Rodrigo's Pack

Similar to Bare Bones, Rodrigo's texture pack strips unnecessary parts of the game away. It stylizes Minecraft in a much more cartoonish way. This makes Minecraft even more fun. This texture pack adds a lot to the fun factor and just makes it a lot more enjoyable to look at.

Rodrigo's Pack. Image via Rodrigo AI

What are some other great texture packs? Here's how to install these great texture packs.

