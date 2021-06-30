5 best simple Minecraft builds for secret bases 

Building secret bases in Minecraft can be a really great idea. Whether it's to hide things, to get the upper hand in a PVP-type world or just to show off, secret bases can be really cool.

Building them isn't easy, but they can be really useful and just a great way to spice up a Minecraft world. Here are five simple builds for secret bases.

Minecraft secret bases

5. Underground base

The first simple Minecraft secret base is underground. There are a couple of ways to do this. First, a player could build a base and it can be as big as necessary. Then, they just have to cover it up with dirt and form a hill to hide it. Leave a secret entrance with a trapdoor, pistons or anything like that and there's a perfect secret base.

The other option is to make one out of a pre-existing cave. Simply wall up the cave as deep as the base needs to go and cover up the entrance. Leave a secret door here as well.

4. Mushroom base

If players are lucky enough to find a Mooshroom Fields Biome or a big mushroom plant, this can act as a great secret base. There are ways to plant and grow them if not. It's small, but there is room for a base inside the mushroom.

Using a Silk Touch axe can also allow players to collect the blocks and expand the mushroom. Either way, not many people would expect a base to be found in a mushroom.

Minecraft mushroom blocks. Image via Sportskeeda

3. Skybase

A skybase is simple enough, but building it high enough can take time. Building it very high also has the downside of snow rather than rain, which can freeze water and makes growing crops difficult. Still, a skybase can be really good.

First, a player will need to build up as high as they want (leaving a way to safely get down) and make the platform. It should be pretty big. Build everything that's necessary up there and then go back down. The way up and down can be a pillar with a ladder, a water stream, or anything, but that will make it more visible.

Minecraft skybase. Image via YouTube

2. Decoy house

This one is pretty simple and is really a different take on the underground base. Build the underground base and then build a small, simple home on top of it. Make sure to include a bed, crafting table, chests and the like so it looks real, but have a secret door down to the actual base. This can be done with trapdoors, pistons and other methods, but is a great way to trick opposing players.

Small house in Minecraft. Image via Sportskeeda

1. Hidden in the trees

One of the best and easiest secret bases to make is one hidden in the forest. Simply plant or build several trees in a perimeter. Build inside those trees and make sure not to build too high.

Use shears to collect leaves of the same trees and fill in all the spaces around the trees so that nothing can get in and nothing can be seen from the outside. A secret trap door and tunnel nearby is an excellent way of hiding the entrance.

