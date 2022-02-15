Ancient Mobs in Minecraft Dungeons: Everything you need to know

There are a lot of differences between Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons. The base game is a lot simpler, with less going on overall. Dungeons, on the other hand, expands the roster for weapons, armor, items and mobs. Not only does it increase the amount, it also changes the existing parts.

For an example of that, look no further than the ancient mobs. Ancient mobs are not present in Minecraft but are integral to Dungeons. Here's everything players should know about them.

What Minecraft Dungeons players need to know about ancient mobs

Ancient mobs are the boss in the ancient hunt levels. Ancient hunt refers to "end-game" missions in Minecraft Dungeons.

All mobs can appear during the level, but not all of them are ancient mobs. The latter are just variants of existing mobs. The following ancient mobs are currently on the game's roster:

Abominable Weaver (spider)

Abyssal Eye (guardian)

Ancient Terror (wraith)

Barrage (armored skeleton)

Cursed Presence (skeleton vanguard)

First Enchanter (enchanter)

Frostwarden (geomancer)

Grim Guardian (zombie)

Haunted Caller (necromancer)

????? (mooshroom)

Oozing Menace (small slime)

Pestilent Conjurer (witch)

Scuttling Torment (silverfish)

Solemn Giant (pillager)

The Seeking Flame (vex)

The Swarm (snareling)

The Tiny Scourge (baby zombie)

The Tower (chicken jockey tower)

The Unending (blaze spawner)

Thundering Growth (leapleaf)

Unbreakable One (redstone golem)

Unstoppable Tusk (hoglin)

Vengeful Mariner (drowned)

Vigilant Scoundrel (royal guard)

Watcher of The End (watchling)

Windbeard (goat)

Ancient hunts are a good source of gilded gear and gold (the final chest always has 10 gold). They do require players to permanently sacrifice equipment just to enter. Players have three revives and can leave and rejoin the hunt three times, too.

Ancient hunts send players through three random locations in the Overworld and the Nether. Minecraft Dungeons layers can visit the following locations:

Mainland locations

Creeper Woods

Desert Temple

Nether dimension locations

Nether Wastes

Warped Forest

Basalt Deltas

Crimson Forest

Nether Fortress

Soul Sand Valley

Ancient Hunt exclusive locations

Woodland Prison

Woodland Mansion

Spider Cave

Players can access them after completing a single mission at Default V or higher. A Nether portal located in the Nether Cave at the camp serves as the physical place to go for ancient hunts.

It is found near the Piglin merchant. They can also be accessed from the "Other Dimensions" tab of the map.

