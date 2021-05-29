Command blocks in Minecraft: All you need to know

Command blocks are a rare find in Minecraft, but they are obtained differently than most.

Minecraft's command blocks can help players in plenty of ways, mainly by making commands easier to give and follow through. The command block generates commands throughout the Overworld involving players.

However, command blocks cannot be obtained in survival mode without cheats being activated or put on. They are mainly used in creative worlds, multiplayer servers, or custom maps to aid Minecraft players better. They have uses in survival, but as said before, they can only be used with cheats activated.

Minecraft players can get command blocks by using the "pick block" control or various commands. By typing "/give @s command_block" into the chat function, players can get the game to leave a command block in their inventory.

Details about command blocks in Minecraft

The interesting thing about command blocks is that they cannot be destroyed by fire, and they have the same blast resistance as bedrock. They also cannot be broken in either survival or creator mode unless the host or operator grants permission.

They cannot be mined and are one of three blocks of Minecraft without this ability. The other two are the structure blocks and jigsaw blocks. The latter is a technical block used in constructing some structures to aid in building those structures.

Minecraft's command blocks can only execute commands if they are activated by Redstone power, obtained through Redstone, a powder-like substance mined from stone.

In the Java version of Minecraft, command blocks have a 2-level permission, meaning they can do two commands before needing more Redstone power. In Minecraft's Bedrock version, they activate 1-level permissions.

Command blocks can be handy for Minecraft players to have more control over their world when they are playing with other people. Command blocks allow players to obtain something but never to get whatever they want whenever they want. It maintains the true meaning of the game but offers a shortcut when needed.

Minecraft's command blocks can permanently hold commands by entering commands into them. To do this, players can use the "use item" control on the command block that opens the command block graphical user interface or GUI. This then allows them to insert commands for the block to hold, making it easier to access them in the future.

The GUI will only open if the player's Minecraft world is in creative mode and has the proper permissions set. These permissions are to ensure that, in single-player mode, the "Allow Cheats" in the Java version and "Activate Cheats" in the Bedrock version.

To save commands, users can click either "Done" or hit the "Enter" key on the keyboard in Java. In Bedrock, they can just close the GUI to save the command.

While command blocks can be hard to come by, they prove helpful throughout the time spent on Minecraft.