Fans congratulate Minecraft Streamer Dream for winning Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16

The 16th installment of the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 competition has been completed and a winner has been crowned.
Wildly popular Minecraft YouTuber and streamer Dream has won the Minecraft Championship for the second time in a row. He was the victor of the previous tournament as well, along with his team members michaelmcchill, Quackity, and Sapnap who was the highest scoring player of MCC15.
Though Dream had an entirely different team for MCC16, he still managed to come out on top. He also managed to be one of the highest scoring players overall during the event.
It was a nail biting battle with lots of twists and upsets, but overall, Dream was one of the best participants of this Minecraft challenge. His dedicated fan base was quick to congratulate him on his victory.
Dream wins Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16
Winners and best performers of MCC16
The winning team of Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 were the Pink Parrots, consisting of Dream, BadBoyHalo, Seapeekay, and F1nn5ter. All team members did their part and performed phenomenally, with both Dream and Seapeekay scoring in the top 10 overall.
The best players of the game stayed pretty consistent in their coin score throughout the event. Overall, the top 10 scoring players of Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 were:
- Punz (Orange Ocelots) - 3332 coins
- Quig (Lime Llamas) - 3326 coins
- fruitberries (Purple Pandas) - 3307 coins
- Dream (Pink Parrots) - 3031 coins
- Seapeekay (Pink Parrots) - 2887 coins
- Smallishbeans (Purple Pandas) - 2785 coins
- Fundy (Aqua Axolotls) - 2699 coins
- Sapnap (Green Guardians) - 2697 coins
- Antfrost (Aqua Axolotls) - 2677 coins
- Krtzyy (Lime Llamas) - 2613
For most of the game, the Lime Llamas were consistently in the top spot. The Pink Parrots and Purple Pandas kept creeping up behind them though, and eventually they both knocked Lime out of first place.
The finale came down to the Pink Parrots and the Purple Pandas in the classic final dodgebolt game. It was a tense battle - the Pink Parrots won the first round, but the Purple Pandas won the second.
Each round was incredibly close, and many fellow competitors began rooting for the Purple Pandas since it was team member fruitberries’ birthday. However, the Pink Parrots were able to keep up their great performance and took the overall win.
Fans react to Dream winning MCC16
Dream has one of the most loyal audiences online out of any other Minecraft content creator. Following his win, fans jumped to Twitter to send out their congratulations.
Winning the 16th Minecraft Championship event marks the fourth MCC win overall for Dream.
Fellow Minecraft streamers also congratulated Dream and the Pink Parrots on their victory:
Amazingly, Dream and the rest of his team promised to match the number of coins they collected during MCC16 into a money donation to help support cancer research.
This comes in light of the unfortunate news surrounding Minecraft content creator Technoblade, who announced just yesterday that he was tragically diagnosed with cancer.
Overall, the Pink Parrots were a highly talented MCC team and deserved their incredible win, especially because of the philanthropic cause they are supporting in connection to the event.
