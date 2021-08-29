Fans congratulate Minecraft Streamer Dream for winning Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16

The 16th installment of the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 competition has been completed and a winner has been crowned.

Wildly popular Minecraft YouTuber and streamer Dream has won the Minecraft Championship for the second time in a row. He was the victor of the previous tournament as well, along with his team members michaelmcchill, Quackity, and Sapnap who was the highest scoring player of MCC15.

Though Dream had an entirely different team for MCC16, he still managed to come out on top. He also managed to be one of the highest scoring players overall during the event.

It was a nail biting battle with lots of twists and upsets, but overall, Dream was one of the best participants of this Minecraft challenge. His dedicated fan base was quick to congratulate him on his victory.

Dream wins Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16

Winners and best performers of MCC16

The winning team of Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 were the Pink Parrots, consisting of Dream, BadBoyHalo, Seapeekay, and F1nn5ter. All team members did their part and performed phenomenally, with both Dream and Seapeekay scoring in the top 10 overall.

The best players of the game stayed pretty consistent in their coin score throughout the event. Overall, the top 10 scoring players of Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 were:

Punz (Orange Ocelots) - 3332 coins Quig (Lime Llamas) - 3326 coins fruitberries (Purple Pandas) - 3307 coins Dream (Pink Parrots) - 3031 coins Seapeekay (Pink Parrots) - 2887 coins Smallishbeans (Purple Pandas) - 2785 coins Fundy (Aqua Axolotls) - 2699 coins Sapnap (Green Guardians) - 2697 coins Antfrost (Aqua Axolotls) - 2677 coins Krtzyy (Lime Llamas) - 2613

For most of the game, the Lime Llamas were consistently in the top spot. The Pink Parrots and Purple Pandas kept creeping up behind them though, and eventually they both knocked Lime out of first place.

The finale came down to the Pink Parrots and the Purple Pandas in the classic final dodgebolt game. It was a tense battle - the Pink Parrots won the first round, but the Purple Pandas won the second.

Each round was incredibly close, and many fellow competitors began rooting for the Purple Pandas since it was team member fruitberries’ birthday. However, the Pink Parrots were able to keep up their great performance and took the overall win.

Fans react to Dream winning MCC16

Dream has one of the most loyal audiences online out of any other Minecraft content creator. Following his win, fans jumped to Twitter to send out their congratulations.

CONGRATS PINK PARROTS CONGRATS DREAM ON 4TH WIN CONGRATS BAD AND FINN ON FINALLY FIRST WIN

Seapeekay and dream's duo did so well this mcc they managed to come 4th and 5th, and finnster and badboyhalo were such good teammates as well, they had an amazing communication and they managed to win despite everyone underastimating them, i'm proud so of pink parrots — willie (@dwtlovesmile) August 28, 2021

Winning the 16th Minecraft Championship event marks the fourth MCC win overall for Dream.

DREAM OUR 4 TIME-WINNER SHINING STAR

Fellow Minecraft streamers also congratulated Dream and the Pink Parrots on their victory:

WOOO LETS GO PINK PARROTS



Dream 5 wins soon?!?

I STAN PINK PARROTS

Amazingly, Dream and the rest of his team promised to match the number of coins they collected during MCC16 into a money donation to help support cancer research.

This comes in light of the unfortunate news surrounding Minecraft content creator Technoblade, who announced just yesterday that he was tragically diagnosed with cancer.

You heard the winners!!



Pink parrots got 21409 coins, Dream will be donating 21000 dollars for cancer research!! Some ccs will also be matching this donation.



Pink parrots got 21409 coins, Dream will be donating 21000 dollars for cancer research!! Some ccs will also be matching this donation. This was an incredible mcc, congrats to the cracked winners and GG to all teams!

dream muting at the end and waving at us in minecraft to say goodbye because he didn't want us to hear him crying :[ i love him so much i'm so proud of him

Overall, the Pink Parrots were a highly talented MCC team and deserved their incredible win, especially because of the philanthropic cause they are supporting in connection to the event.

