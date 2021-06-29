Dream's in-game Minecraft settings revealed

YouTube sensation Dream has been labeled by many as one of the best Minecraft players of all time.

He currently sits at 23.6 million subscribers on YouTube and is about to hit 5 million followers on Twitch. He’s best known for his SMP, Manhunt videos, and being incredibly skilled at speedrunning Minecraft. However, the internet star has seen many controversies along the way.

However, Dream’s success is noteworthy as his fame has grown exponentially over the past year because of his impressive gameplay. His skillset may be partly due to his custom in-game settings, which are examined below.

A look at Dream’s in-game Minecraft settings

Last August, the star tweeted this image on one of his many alternative Twitter accounts, which showcases his Minecraft Java Edition settings:

my minecraft controls for those who've asked and for people who ask in the future :) and I use 'f' for f5 pic.twitter.com/odNtixCdy0 — dream (@dreamwastaken) August 22, 2020

As it turns out, Dream actually uses a lot of default Minecraft keyboard settings. This includes the ‘w’ ‘a’ ‘s’ and ‘d’ keys to move around, ‘shift’ to sneak, and ‘e’ to access inventory.

Dream’s custom Minecraft settings

Dream during one of his various Minecraft plays (Image via YouTube)

Some of Dream’s custom settings include ‘r’ to sprint and ‘c’ to swap an item to the offhand. Additionally, he uses ‘f’ in place of F5 to change perspective, which he often uses in Manhunt videos to see if his hunters are behind him. Though not confirmed, his FOV is about 90, and his sensitivity is estimated to be around 80 percent.

Dream also frequently plays Minecraft with subtitles on, which users can turn on in Music & Sounds in the options menu. Subtitles are a helpful addition to the game for those who are hard of hearing. They also add the advantage of being textually notified of essential elements nearby, such as hostile mobs.

Dream often zooms in during his gameplay as well, presumably by using OptiFine. This helps with locating distant yet important structures like the nether fortress.

The viral sensation is still active on YouTube and Twitch, uploading and streaming around once every month. When not uploading himself, he can also be found in his friends’ videos just as often, including GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap.

Edited by Ravi Iyer