"It's harmful and gross and idiotic": Minecraft star Dream slams "fake face reveals" as racism controversy rages on 

Minecraft star Dream recently clapped back at all those who were spreading hate online by claiming to have leaked fake "face reveals" of him.

The 21-year-old faceless sensation recently found himself embroiled in a fresh controversy online after he was called out over purportedly enabling the actions of a large section of his community, who have been labeled "racist."

the dreamwastaken fanbase is FULL to the brim with heavy antiblackness with multiple of those youtubers either misusing aave or completely tweeting microagressions out to us, being incredibly racist — jackson (@teenofdenials) June 9, 2021

In a detailed thread, a Twitter user by the name of @teenofdenials recently claimed that upon being criticized for his usage of AAVE (African American Vernacular Language) and "demonizing rap music" by a person of color, Dream allegedly responded via the following reply:

dream replied to a black lesbian criticizing him for his misuage of aave and demonizing rap music, causing his fanbase to blatantly attack him. when armani (the person he replied to) dmed him to delete his reply, this is what dream said. pic.twitter.com/evMsMwlh63 — jackson (@teenofdenials) June 9, 2021

In his aforementioned response, Dream not only refuted the allegations of his fanbase being "anti-black" but also stated that he does not support anyone who harbors racist ideas.

The detailed thread, which highlighted numerous instances of alleged racism within the Dream community, soon ended up triggering a whole new debate online, with the hashtag #DREAM_OUT trending online.

However, the situation gradually began to become murkier by the minute, as a section of Twitter users started to leak random pictures of people online and associate it with a "Dream face reveal."

This forced Dream to respond as he took to his private Twitter account to clap back at the rising levels of toxicity and unwarranted hate being spewed online.

From labeling the practice of circulating "fake face reveals" as gross and harmful to denouncing death threats and online harassment, Dream's recent tweet ended up intensifying the ongoing controversy.

#DREAM_OUT hashtag trends online, as Dream Face Reveal comes under the scanner

In response to the initial allegations of enabling racism, Dream took to his personal Twitter account to condemn racists and anti-black/anti-minority sentiment in his fanbase and extend support towards the black community.

He also linked accounts of several black creators in an attempt to show solidarity and usher in an early Juneteenth celebration:

Here's the thread of black content creators Dream linked :)https://t.co/jsDrXj0ffi — — Dream Updates (@dreamdates_) June 9, 2021

Despite his clarification, a majority of Twitter users were left unconvinced as they called him via the hashtag #DREAM_OUT and criticized him for tweeting on a serious issue from his secondary account:

not to be rude but I had to put it into a simpler format pic.twitter.com/bPGN3xnjDu — sharkponcho (@komakomason) June 9, 2021

a thread of black people to support instead of dream (black you tubers and twitch streamers) #DREAM_OUT — inna ⚠︎︎ (@NOKIATR0N) June 9, 2021

#DREAM_OUT Please, for the love of god, hold. your. creators. accountable. Dream has been a shit person for so long and y'all continue to gaslight and harass the communities he has affected just because he plays some damn block games. (1/?) pic.twitter.com/TFJdgRCOm1 — Kirith0t (@Kirith0tt) June 9, 2021

YALL SEE THIS?? this is the acc he apologized on and then went priv… how are people supposed to see it if you really meant it??.. This is why he should have posted it on his main or alt but no it was backhanded. smh #DREAM_OUT pic.twitter.com/rfltgjVlOz — ny! ♡’s emi (@unbuckwitable) June 9, 2021

Simultaneously, another section also slammed all those who were circulating fake Dream face reveals at the expense of the people involved:

#DREAM_OUT I find it real ironic that most of you are trying to cancel Dream but then are making fun of a photo of an overweight boy that might not even be Dream. I personally am not a Dream stan but seeing this breaks my heart for the kid. All of you should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/UDiFtRkLmA — izzy (@Isabell26312240) June 10, 2021

Critique dream's actions all you want but making fun of this kid for his appearance even if it is dream is 100% fucked up #DREAM_OUT pic.twitter.com/l7G6BVW3pC — Ze_Carpenter (@Ze_Carpenter) June 10, 2021

remember when a random person was accused of being corpse and people bullied them for their appearance? and now some person is dream and people are bodyshaming them? this is why they haven’t showed their face yet, the internet is literally disgusting and will never be happy 😐 — diary 📘 (@o7swt) June 10, 2021

If you're taking this as a defence of dream you're getting the wrong message here - In general there is a problem with people saying "oh what if this influencer face reveals and they're ugly/fat"



it's vile, and happens so much. this is about the broader topic of it — inabber 🦦🌱 (@iNabber69) June 10, 2021

As the uproar over Dream's alleged face reveal continues to rage online, the entire controversy has once again ended up exposing the internet's affinity towards indulging in extreme toxicity.

While the need to hold creators such as Dream accountable for their shortcomings is imperative, the adverse effect of taking it a step too far in the form of leaking fake face reveals constitutes a major concern for privacy and autonomy in today's digital age of virtual streaming.

Edited by Shaheen Banu