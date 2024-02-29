Hardcore mode is coming to Minecraft Bedrock, as reported by content creators

Minecraft's Hardcore Mode may have been exclusive to Java Edition dating back to its inception, but if recent developments are to be believed, this may be changing. On February 28, 2024, several prominent content creators in the space reported that Hardcore Mode is currently in the works for the Bedrock Edition of the game.

This report was first broken by notable Bedrock content creator Ibxtoycat, who remarked that they received the information via the Minecraft content creator Discord.

Due to privacy concerns, no screenshots were provided, but Ibxtoycat remarked that the text shared in his X post was verbatim from the Discord channel. Even without direct sourcing, this news has excited the Bedrock fandom.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Hardcore Mode - What we know so far

According to Ibxtoycat, Hardcore Mode has been delayed for Minecraft Bedrock until Mojang can ensure that the gameplay experience is as smooth as it is in Java Edition. This is likely due to several bugs in Minecraft Bedrock that have caused unintended death in-game, which would understandably make Hardcore Mode much less appealing if players could randomly die from glitches.

At the time of writing, it appears as though Mojang has indirectly confirmed that it is indeed working on Hardcore Mode for Bedrock Edition. This is based on a reply by CornerHardMC, a Mojang developer, responding to Ibxtoycat's X post and agreeing that the unintended death bugs needed to be fixed first now that Spectator Mode has been fully introduced to Bedrock in version 1.19.50.

This is all understandable, as Spectator Mode would be a necessity for Hardcore Mode to operate in Bedrock Edition as it would in Java. Since death is permanent in Hardcore Mode, players are given the option of switching to Spectator Mode or creating a new world when they die, though there is a way to continue playing by using the /gamemode command.

To support Ibxtoycat's assertion, several Minecraft content creators, including Eckosoldier and Silentwisperer, also shared the news. Given the content creator Discord channel's proximity to Mojang employees and the acknowledgment by CornerHardMC, it's reasonable to assume that the news being broken is reliable, though there's no confirmed release date for Bedrock Hardcore Mode at this point.

Silentwisperer did state that the next Bedrock Preview would likely introduce Hardcore Mode. Given that previews come out regularly, it may be only a matter of days before Hardcore Mode can be tried out in Bedrock's betas before they're implemented into a stable release.

Minecraft fans are thrilled with the news, not only because Hardcore Mode is finally arriving in Bedrock but because Ibxtoycat's post also confirmed that many of the unexpected death glitches are being fixed. Considering these bugs have been a thorn in the side of the Bedrock community for years now, the news has been welcomed by fans with open arms.

While it's unclear as to when the unintended death bugs will all be fixed, players should at least be able to look forward to future Bedrock previews.

If Silentwisperer is correct, Hardcore Mode should arrive in Minecraft Bedrock's betas/previews relatively soon. Although the death glitches will likely still be present in these experimental versions, players can at least toy around with Hardcore Mode.

It may take quite a bit of time for Mojang to implement the necessary bug fixes before Hardcore Mode is deemed playable as intended in Minecraft Bedrock. However, this news is still welcomed by players, who have desired more parity with Java Edition dating back to Bedrock's release.