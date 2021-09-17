"Help him, you m**ons": Minecraft streamer Dream stands up for GeorgeNotFound after multiple "unjustified" content strikes on his TikTok

On September 15, Clay "Dream" slammed TikTok after multiple "unjustified" content strikes and three unwarranted bannings against George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson's TikTok.

This issue is far from recent. These unwarranted content strikes and random bannings have been a theme ever since George first created his TikTok.

His first ban was in February. This suspension sent fans towards social media to spread the hashtag #FreeGeorge, urging the app to unban the streamer.

His second unjustified ban happened in August. The reason for both barrings, and his subsequent third ban, remains unclear and unexplained.

Dream has been reasonably furious with how these issues have been perpetuated and handled by TikTok. He expressed this frustration in a tweet uploaded two days back.

Dream takes to social media after false content strike leads to third ban for GeorgeNotFound's TikTok

The tweet questions the platform for its copious false content strikes and expresses frustration with its customer service:

dream @dreamwastaken because george is too nice @tiktok_us fix your fucking shit. he's been banned three times, had 3 of his last 4 tiktoks removed for guideline strikes he didn't commit, and gets a generic response any time he contacts support. help him you morons because george is too nice @tiktok_us fix your fucking shit. he's been banned three times, had 3 of his last 4 tiktoks removed for guideline strikes he didn't commit, and gets a generic response any time he contacts support. help him you morons

George responded to the initial tweet by further calling out the platform for its unwarranted and repeated strikes against his TikTok. He cited a specific recent instance, where he wore a sixty-five-pound backpack that badly bruised his shoulders just to film a TikTok.

The short video in question was removed after nine hours because of a false guideline strike. George's disappointment in the platform's content striking algorithm was apparent in the tweet:

George @GeorgeNotFound @dreamwastaken



(shoulder bruises from carrying backpack for proof) @tiktok_us i carried a 65lbs backpack around for 2 hours to make a tiktok just for it to get removed for a FALSE guideline strike after 9 hours when it had 6m views ☹️ @tiktok_us (shoulder bruises from carrying backpack for proof) @dreamwastaken @tiktok_us i carried a 65lbs backpack around for 2 hours to make a tiktok just for it to get removed for a FALSE guideline strike after 9 hours when it had 6m views ☹️ @tiktok_us



(shoulder bruises from carrying backpack for proof) https://t.co/pMCHpdHzB9

Dream then replied to his friend's tweet and was appalled that the short video was taken down in the first place for no justified reason:

dream @dreamwastaken @GeorgeNotFound



so stupid I am so angry @tiktok_us literally you are probably the only video on the entire trend that wasn't ACTUALLY stealing something and YOURS was removedso stupid I am so angry @GeorgeNotFound @tiktok_us literally you are probably the only video on the entire trend that wasn't ACTUALLY stealing something and YOURS was removed



so stupid I am so angry

This situation has garnered a lot of attention and backlash directed towards the content striking algorithm and customer service from TikTok.

There has also been tremendous support from two streamers' friends, fans, and other content creators who have had their accounts and content falsely struck and removed without justification.

Dream's initial tweet demanding action for these repeated false strikes now has 229.7k likes, 4,688 quote tweets, and 11.1k retweets. These numbers are continuing to rise as the situation reaches more ears.

Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Nick "Sapnap," Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, Alex "Quackity," Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch, and several other content creators and fans have replied to the tweets with nothing short of support and love.

elise @dreamisbigbrain @dreamwastaken @tiktok_us wait again??? george has done nothing wrong and i’ve seen people post things that should get them banned but nothing happens. tiktok definitely needs to spend more time looking into who they are banning @dreamwastaken @tiktok_us wait again??? george has done nothing wrong and i’ve seen people post things that should get them banned but nothing happens. tiktok definitely needs to spend more time looking into who they are banning

tina :D @TinaKitten @dreamwastaken @tiktok_us what is wrong with them his tiktoks are so pure I’m so confused 😡 @dreamwastaken @tiktok_us what is wrong with them his tiktoks are so pure I’m so confused 😡

The community support for these tweets has made the hashtag "#GeorgeDefenders" trend on Twitter. So far, nothing official has been said or done on behalf of TikTok.

This rally for awareness and poetic justice on behalf of those who have had their content repeatedly and falsely struck will hopefully evoke change to the platform's content striking algorithm and how support to those who have had their content unjustly removed is handled in the future.

