Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound thanks fans after tweeting for the first time in 4 months

George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, on September 9, 2021, at exactly 6:13 PM EST, tweeted a message of gratitude towards his fans' unwavering support, ending his four-month-long hiatus from Twitter in the process.

George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson created his signature channel on October 11, 2013 and his initial content revolved around various co-op and solo challenges in Minecraft.

George is also well known for his contributions to the Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP). He was one of the first few members to join the server initially before its popularity took off.

George is often associated with Clay "Dream" and Nick "Sapnap" as the three have been long-time online friends and frequently featured in each other's uploads.

GeorgeNotFound thanks fans after tweeting for the first time since May 3, 2021

George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson recently broke his social media hiatus with a heartwarming tweet thanking fans for supporting him in his endeavors and allowing him to be in the position he is today.

its been over 4 months since my last tweet on this account so i just wanted to come back to say i appreciate you all more than you can imagine. im so honoured and grateful to be in this position and of course i wouldnt be able to do it without you so thank you :') — George (@GeorgeNotFound) September 9, 2021

The tweet was his first since May 3, 2021. It was certainly a touching post to see after nearly four months of social media silence. The tweet reads:

George's moving tweet provoked nothing but love from his fans, as well as his fellow creators and friends. Creators such as Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Alex "Quackity", Noah "Foolish Gamers" Brown, Thomas "Sykkuno", Dave "Krtzyy", and Callum "Seapeekay" Knight have all responded to the tweet.

Emotion is cringe, Gogs. Stop this at once — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) September 10, 2021

I can't believe you came back to congratulate me on getting verified today — Foolish Gamers (@FoolishGamers_) September 9, 2021

Who hacked you — Quackity (@Quackity) September 10, 2021

thanks for the lint roller tip it worked great — Sykkuno (@Sykkuno) September 9, 2021

The replies from his friends are all in good fun, knowing that each of these content creators feels the same way about their own fans.

Fans themselves have been elated by the tweet. They've responded to the initial tweet with loving fanart, memes, jokes, and more to reciprocate the love to their beloved streamer.

Awww george !! We appreciate you too! Thank you for still giving us content, whether it be your videos or your streams or just appearing on someone else’s stream, we always enjoy your company! 💚💚💚

And, happy one year to your colorblind glasses video ! https://t.co/8lRpflbHHz — ksd underscore (g) 🌻 (@ksd_esign) September 9, 2021

YOU REALLY CAME BACK TO MAKE ME CRY.. ILYSM GEORGE <33 pic.twitter.com/EV2L6hqcQ0 — mikayla ☽ (@fentysimp) September 9, 2021

On October 25, 2021 George will reach the two-year anniversary of his first upload on his channel. With this milestone on the horizon, it isn't a surprise that the twenty-four-year-old streamer might be feeling a bit sentimental.

