What is the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") in Minecraft? All you need to know about the server

The Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") is a private multiplayer server best known for its members, and has a complex and partially-improvisational plot.

The server features several creators, many of whom have become household names since the server's creation in May 2020. These include Clay "Dream", Nick "Sapnap", Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch, George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, and Ranboo.

Previous Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") members & guests

The Dream Survival Multiplayer has adapted to follow a three-life system. However, there are some members that have a different set amount of lives, such as Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, who only has one life in homage to his roots in Hardcore Minecraft.

Once a member has lost all three of their canonical lives, they're pronounced dead.

However, revival is an act that is canon to the lore of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer. It's a tad difficult to know who has remained dead after losing all three of their lives, and who has been revived since then.

Only two members of the server have lost all three of their canonical lives - Jschlatt and Mexican Dream.

There are also a couple of currently inactive members of Dream Survival-Multiplayer. These being Vikkstar123 and Lazarbeam.

These members have neither streamed on the server in months nor have they been involved with or contributed to the server's expanding lore. However, both inactive members may return to the server in the future.

The Dream Survival-Multiplayer has also opened its doors to many different guests. Guests are temporarily whitelisted onto the server, and generally have no effect on the actual lore or plot of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer. These guests have been pets and siblings of the featured creators, as well as other content creators who have been invited on for a stream.

While some of these guests may never return to the Dream Survival-Multiplayer again, there's no harm in theorizing that they might.

Here's a list of each guest that's been on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer:

Andrea Botez

Ninja

Pokimane

Corpse Husband

KSI

Mr. Beast

Lil Nas X

JustVurb (via voice call while Skeppy was streaming on the server).

Iskall (via voice call with Fundy while helping the latter create a redstone door in his bunker).

Lani (Tubbo's sister).

Skepina (Skeppy's sister).

Drista (Dream's sister).

Sean Jacobs (Karl Jacob's brother).

Luke (Foolish Gamer's brother).

Sarge (JackManifoldTV's friend).

Rhianna (Nihachu's friend).

Lucy (BadBoyHalo's dog. She "joined" when he made her tap his keyboard for him. Bad later stated that she was a canon guest).

Current Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") members

It can be difficult to follow who exactly is still actively contributing to the lore of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer. Guests can easily be confused with consistent members of the server if viewers don't actively keep up with the onslaught of lore streams.

Here's a complete and updated list of every creator that has been active on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer.

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Sapnap

Callahan

Awesamdude

Ponk

BadBoyHalo

TommyInnit

Tubbo

Fundy

Punz

Purpled

Wilbur Soot

Skeppy

Eret

Nihachu

JackManifoldTV

Quackity

Karl Jacobs

HBomb94

Ph1LzA

Technoblade

Antfrost

ConnorEatsPants

CaptainPuffy

Ranboo

Foolish Gamers

Hannahxxrose

Michaelmcchill

ItsAlyssa

Slimecicle

Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") timeline

The Dream Survival-Multiplayer is renowned for the complex wars, factions, and alliances that have sprung up throughout the server's lifespan.

Viewers diving into the lore of the server after so much backstory has already taken place can be a bit overwhelmed. Here is a chronological list of the important arcs on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer.

Early Dream Survival-Multiplayer Arc: This arc includes events such asThe Disc Saga and The Socializing Club Conflict.

L'Manberg Independance Arc: This arc holds some of the most well known events that have taken place on the server, including The War for L'Manberg's Independance and The L'Manbergian Election.

Manberg Rebellion Arc: This arc has become notorious because it ended with the dynamite underneath L'Manberg, detonating at the hands of Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold and destroying the nation. It also includes events such as The Electoral Fallout, The Manberg-Pogtopia War and The Manberg Festival.

Retribution Arc: This arc takes place after the fall of Manberg. It includes events such as Technoblade's Execution and The Doomsday War.

Empowerment Arc: This arc is renowned for expanding on many of the backstories and aftermath of some of the characters affected by the Manberg Rebellion Arc. It includes events such as The Red Banquet and The Las Nevadas Era.

