Hilarious Minecraft Bedrock bug turned trident into potatoes

Minecraft Bedrock might be a newer edition Mojang released, but all kinds of bugs still plague it. The vast community of the game is in constant debate about the large number of bugs present in the Bedrock Edition. One of the more hilarious yet annoying of them was recently featured on the official subreddit for the game.

A Redditor by the name of 'u/Hardcore-Ham' recently posted a video of how their trident turned into a stack of potatoes after they experienced a major lag while flying around. This was ridiculous and hilarious to witness.

In the video, the player is flying over an ocean while it is raining. They were using a trident with riptide enchantment to fly faster with an elytra. Unfortunately, the world stopped loading, and the game lagged for a few seconds.

During that time, the player came down and dove into the ocean. Suddenly, their trident turned into a stack of baked potatoes. They also lost some health and hunger points and started to take damage.

In a panic, the player immediately started eating baked potatoes in their hand. They checked their entire inventory but were unable to find the trident.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's trident hilariously turning into baked potatoes due to a bug

Since any kind of bug-related video or photo usually does well on the Minecraft subreddit, this was no different. Within a day, the post about the trident converting into baked potatoes received over eight thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments.

Several Redditors humorously talked about how the player immediately started eating baked potatoes instead of checking where their trident went. People joked about how they were trying to see whether it was not a dream or hallucination.

Many users asked the original poster to immediately file a Minecraft bug report for the glitch they experienced so that Mojang could fix it. The trident converting into a baked potato was not completely random, as the player already had a stack of them in the other inventory hotbar.

Hence, it was unlike where one item changes into another, which the player does not even have.

Several members of the Minecraft official Reddit page loved the hilarious glitch experienced by the original poster. They also joked about how they immediately started eating baked potatoes before checking where their trident went.

These kinds of bugs are quite common in Bedrock Edition. Hence, there is an eternal debate between Java Edition and Bedrock Edition players about which game version is better.

