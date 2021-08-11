How to get a Bottle O' Enchanting in Minecraft

Bottles O' Enchanting can be really useful for Minecraft players. XP is always a highly sought after commodity and it always has its uses. XP is used to enchant books, armor, weapons and more as well as fix damaged items.

These steps are extremely vital for progressing in the game and eventually beating it. XP can be hard to come by sometimes, so acquiring Bottles O' Enchanting can be a game changer.

Bottles O' Enchanting in Minecraft

There are several items in Minecraft that cannot be crafted. Saddles can't be crafted, nor can Bottles O' Enchanting. This makes these items the hardest to come by. With other items, there are multiple ways of getting them.

Saddles can be found in lots of different chests in structures and can be fished up as well. However, the list of ways to acquire Bottles O' Enchanting is much shorter.

Bottles O' Enchanting can be acquired in two ways, and one of them is rather difficult. First, it can spawn in Pillager Outposts. There is a chest at the top of the Pillager Outpost that will likely have a crossbow and one Bottle O' Enchanting.

That doesn't make a huge difference, though. It has a 61% chance of spawning, but it's still only going to be one bottle. In Minecraft, one bottle doesn't hold a lot of XP.

The other way of acquiring them is through trades. The level five trade with a Cleric villager is for a Bottle O' Enchanting. However, players need to conduct multiple trades with the Cleric to get to that level.

Cleric

Here are a few of the trades for a Cleric:

Rotten flesh for an emerald

Emerald for redstone

Gold ingots for an emerald

Rabbit's foot for an emerald

Emeralds for glowstone blocks

Green dye for emerald

Glass bottles for emerald

Emeralds for ender pearl

Nether wart for emeralds

Emeralds for Bottle O' Enchanting

A maximum of 12 individual trades can occur before that trade is maxed out. This means that a Minecraft player can acquire up to 12 Bottles O' Enchanting from a level five Cleric, which will make a big difference in XP level.

This will normally cost 36 emeralds.

