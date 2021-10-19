How to get capes in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Capes can be a fun addition to a Minecraft skin. Custom skins (or those of pre-made characters) can embellish gameplay and make it a lot more fun. However, the only actual in-game cape is the elytra, which leaves a lot to be desired. Players can get capes added to their skins, though.

Bedrock Edition players can get capes through various methods, here's how to do it.

Getting capes for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

In many instances, players can purchase skin packs from the Minecraft store, which often contain capes as a cosmetic item. They can be equipped for a particular skin through the Character Creator.

Additionally, those who attended specific Minecraft events or completed certain tasks can avail of cape-related rewards. With that being said, MINECON events were held in-person prior to 2017.

They gave an exclusive cape to all attendants, so purchasing a ticket or attending the event was the only way to get a particular one.

From 2011-2016, attending that MINECON event would earn players a special cape. Mojang decided to bring these back for the virtual MINECON 2019, but only for Bedrock Edition players.

Additionally, those who migrated their account from Mojang to Microsoft could also get a special cape. Here's how that was able to occur:

Log into your Minecraft account. Locate the "It's Your Turn To Move" prompt. Click on "Move my Account". Verify your account with pertinent code sent to the correct email. Input the code and click "Submit and Start Migration". Players will need a new email and password. Confirm date of birth and country. Create a gamertag. Complete migration and unlock special cape.

Along with that, there is also the Pan Cape. It is given to any player who downloads the beta version of Bedrock Edition. There are also nearly two dozen unique capes that Minecraft fans can get by buying skin packs, such as the Adventure Time Mash-up or Star Wars Classic Pack as well as others.

Star Wars Classic has some capes available for Bedrock players. (Image via Mojang)

Despite listing these methods, it is tough to satisfy players' curiosity and intrigue with the item. Therefore, purchasing remains the best way to acquire capes.

