How to get launchpads in Minecraft Dungeons

Launchpads help Minecraft Dungeons users get over large gaps in levels that would otherwise be insurmountable. They can work on players and mobs alike, so they aren't much of an escape device. However, they're still very useful, and gamers often want to know when and how to use them.

They're available on several levels but are not carryable and placeable items. Launchpads are also one of the few items present in Dungeons but not in Minecraft.

Where to find and how to use Minecraft Dungeons launchpads

Launchpads can spawn in the following levels:

Camp

Obsidian Pinnacle

???

Overgrown Temple

Frosted Fjord

Lost Settlement

Gale Sanctum

Gauntlet of Gales

Launchpads can typically be found in the Obsidian Pinnacle and Gale Sanctum. One also generates in "???", while a few can generate in Camp behind the Church.

They can even generate in secret locations in the Overgrown Temple and the Frosted Fjord. Obsidian Pinnacle and Gale Sanctum are the most common locations for them to be found in, though.

Obsidian Pinnacle is the level in which they are found most commonly (Image via Mojang)

In the Hidden Depths DLC, launchpads are replaced by clams. Similarly, in the Echoing Void DLC, they are substituted by bouncy green cubes (potentially the Minecraft Dungeons equivalent of slime blocks).

Typically, launchpads consist of four pistons in a square that will activate when a player or mob steps on them. Sometimes, they have only one piston, such as in the secret area in the Lost Settlement level.

As far as using them goes, gamers only need to step on them to activate these items. Launchpads are very sensitive, so that's all it requires. However, if users do so at the wrong time, getting off before these items spring them away will be impossible.

This can make it very difficult to get back, so players should ensure they're ready to travel a significant distance when they step on the launchpads.

