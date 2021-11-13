How to use a detector rail in Minecraft

Minecraft has several different kinds of rails and minecarts. Standard rails will let minecarts roll on through, regardless of what speed they're going. They won't stop them or speed them up.

Powered rails give the minecart a significant speed boost if activated by a redstone power source. Activator rails will cause the items or players in the minecart to be ejected and fall off.

The last kind of rail currently in Minecraft is the detector rail. This is a unique rail that has a specific function and use. Detector rails can actually be used to power other redstone devices by emitting a power surge. Here's how to use one.

Making and using detector rails in Minecraft

A detector rail will notice when minecarts go over it and detect how many items are in the minecart. The more items, the stronger the redstone pulse it emits will be. Six iron ingots, redstone dust, and a pressure plate will craft six detector rails.

In order for this to work, however, Minecraft players will need to construct a railroad. A circular one (as circular as anything in Minecraft can be) will work the best. Players should make the track with a few powered rails to ensure the minecart keeps going.

Gamers will want to place the detector rail in the middle of one side of the circle. They can then put two regular rails on either side and then a powered rail going the other way, in order to power it along the track.

Detector rails are crafted with iron, pressure plates and redstone. (Image via Minecraft)

Next, simply connect the circle and add as many powered rails as needed. These will need to have redstone blocks or redstone torches to power them. Minecraft players can place a minecart with a chest, or a regular one, with items in it to roll around the railroad.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Now, players can place redstone dust or other redstone items like a piston next to the detector rail. The detector rail will power the item or the dust each time the minecart goes over it.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider