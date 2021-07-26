How to use elytra in Minecraft: Pocket Edition with fireworks

One of the most desirable items in Minecraft is the elytra. It allows players to fly around and glide, but that may not be the biggest reason behind its popularity. The path to acquiring an elytra is arguably the hardest in the game.

The item cannot be crafted and it's the toughest one to acquire in the game. Even a beacon, which requires a Nether star, isn't as difficult to get as an elytra.

Elytras are only found in End Cities. This means that players have to find the stronghold, enter the End, defeat the Ender Dragon, find an End City, climb to the top and hope there's one present.

If that isn't the case, the last three steps will need to be repeated. Once acquired, though, it opens up all kinds of gameplay that wasn't available beforehand - namely flying in Survival mode.

Flying in Survival mode can be done with an elytra if players jump from a tall place in the world and glide down. With fireworks, however, players can fly from the ground up. Here's how to use them in Minecraft: Pocket Edition.

Elytra and fireworks in Minecraft: Pocket Edition

In Minecraft: Pocket Edition, everything is the same as the other versions of Bedrock. The gameplay functions the same way which is also true for how the app is set-up.

The only difference is - as with most distinct versions - the controls. Unless users are playing with a modification like a controller hooked up to a phone, they will be using the touch screen on their device to play Pocket Edition.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition. (Image via wikiHow)

This can make matters go a little bit differently. Clicking things can be difficult as there aren't two buttons to use for different functions. This can make normal actions a bit more challenging on Pocket Edition.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition ( Image via Favoorit)

As for the elytra, players will need to have it equipped in place of their chestplate and have fireworks in hand. Once those two things are done, they can simply use the fireworks by clicking as if they are placing a block or other item.

Make sure to look upwards as that is the direction players will want to take off with fireworks. Whenever necessary, simply use fireworks again and it'll propel the player forward or in whatever direction they are facing.

