How to use emotes in Minecraft Java Edition

Emotes were added to Minecraft in the 1.16 update. Many games feature an emote system and Mojang decided to go ahead and hop on that bandwagon. They're a small feature in most games but they are very good for improving a game's quality of life.

There aren't very many emotes currently available in Minecraft, but there are enough to have more than a few options. Here's how to use them in Java Edition.

Complete guide to using emotes in Minecraft Java Edition

With Java Edition, there are several key differences from Bedrock Edition. However, for emotes, there's no real difference in how they work. Players will simply use slightly different controls to access them.

On a computer, which all Java Edition games run on, players can click the "B" key on their keyboard unless they have customized the controls. If this is done while in a world, the emote wheel will come up.

Java Edition gamers can then use their mouse to select the emote they want to use and click it. In-game, they will begin acting out whichever emote they choose. To do the emote again or choose another, the process can be repeated.

The emote wheel (Image via Mojang)

There are three emotes that are automatically unlocked for all players:

Wave

Simple Clap

Over There

Additionally, several can be unlocked by completing achievements and advancements, including:

The Hammer emote is unlocked by completing the Acquire Hardware Achievement (smelt an iron ingot).

Diamonds To You emote is unlocked by completing the Diamonds to You! Achievement (throw diamonds to another player).

The Pickaxe emote is unlocked by completing the Adventuring Time Achievement (visiting 17 biomes).

Minecraft News @beta_mcpe1 In Minecraft 1.16 you can unlock Emotes & Character Creator items for FREE when unlocking achievements!



The 3 NEW Emotes are:



- The Hammer

- The Pickaxe

Emotes must be set up in the character creator menu before they can be used in-game. This can be done before loading up a world. Minecraft has slots that work as presets for skins that players can cycle through.

Each one can have a different emote loadout, but it has to be set up there first. After that, it will be saved and that skin will always be able to use those emotes in-game.

