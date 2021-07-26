How to use name tags in Minecraft

Personalization makes everything better, and Minecraft is no different. Naming things in Minecraft can add an entire level of fun to the game. Certain names even cause the named things to act differently.

Naming things isn't expensive, but the required materials can be somewhat difficult to acquire. Here's how to get and use name tags in Minecraft.

Using name tags in Minecraft

Name tags can be found in certain chests, namely in strongholds. However, players will want name tags long before they find a stronghold, so that method isn't exactly the most useful.

While they can be found in other loot, name tags are primarily acquired one way: fishing. It is the best way to get name tags and can reward players with enough name tags to name everything they want.

Fishing a name tag. Image via Lifewire

Using a regular fishing rod can work, but one enchanted with Luck of the Sea (any level, although III is the best) will give players more loot, so name tags become more common. Once players find name tags, they will need one more thing: an anvil.

Anvil. Image via Digital Trends

An anvil only requires iron but in a significant quantity. It needs four ingots and three blocks of iron, so it comes to a total of 40 iron ingots. Once crafted, place it anywhere and click it to use.

The name tag will be placed in the first empty slot and can be named in the text bar. This is also a way to add things together or add enchantments and rename other items. Anything can be renamed with an anvil, but name tags are required to name animals.

After naming whatever players want, they simply have to click the name tag on the particular animal and it will be named that until it is renamed or killed.

Certain names will have a certain effect on the animals, though. "Jeb_" can be used to make a sheep have revolving wool colors. It will change every second or so to a new color. The name "Dinnerbone" will make any Minecraft mob flip upside down and move that way.

