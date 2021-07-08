Top 5 hidden easter eggs in Minecraft Java Edition

As an incredibly dynamic and multi-layered game, Minecraft is no stranger to secret easter eggs. Easter eggs are extra fun in-game tidbits, often hidden from the general public.

Though there are many Minecraft easter eggs that are widely known amongst the player base, even veteran Minecraft players can attest that some of these secrets are a bit harder to uncover.

Here are some easter eggs that players can find in Minecraft Java Edition if they’re willing to look for them.

Secret easter eggs in Minecraft Java Edition

5) The name game

Image via Minecraft

Probably the most common Minecraft easter eggs that members of the community see floating around the internet are those involving name tags. Minecraft’s many name tag easter eggs all involve naming mobs specific phrases in order to alter them in some way. These changes can be cosmetic, or they can change how the mobs act.

Some of the most iconic name tag easter eggs will cause mobs to flip upside down, cause sheep to randomly change color, or cause certain hostile mobs to become even more hostile.

There are even multiple ways to make some of these easter eggs work. Both the names “Dinnerbone” and “Grumm” will cause mobs to appear upside down. Though most of these mobs function normally after being named, friends will surely be impressed with upside-down chickens and rainbow sheep.

4) Arghh you ready?

An example of the hidden Pirate language (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft has a variety of made-up languages in its settings menu for players to choose from. Some of these are references to other franchises, while others are just plain silly.

Usually, there is no way for players to change which language they’re playing Minecraft in besides going into the settings menu. However, with this hidden easter egg, players can pick a new language while already in the game.

Pirate Speak is one of the made-up languages that players can elect to play Minecraft in. Unlike other languages, there is a secret phrase that Minecrafters can type into the crafting recipe search bar in order to transform their Minecraft world into one that is much more pirate-like.

In the search bar, players can type "excitedze" to automatically switch their language to Pirate Speak. "ExcitedZe" is the username of Maria Lemón, who was a Mojang Studios staff member in the past.

3) An edge on enchantments

A chyper from enchantment to English (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Veteran Minecraft players may recall a time in the game during which the results of enchanting a weapon or piece of armor were almost entirely random.

Since the olden days of Minecraft, developers have added a way to clearly see which enchantments players are about to get on their prized items. However, even those veteran players may not have known about a secret easter egg that may have given them an edge on enchantments.

The made-up language that can be found in Minecraft enchantment tables is actually easily translatable into English. That’s right; players can speak the language of the enchantment table if they try hard enough.

Each symbol in the magical enchantment language corresponds to a letter in the English alphabet. This means that with enough practice, players can potentially become fluent in this secret Minecraft language.

2) Secret boss

Beware the secret boss (Image via Minecraft)

Bosses in Minecraft are few and far between: the ender dragon, the wither, the elder guardian, and as of 1.17, the warden. However, according to tales of Minecraft’s past, there was once a fifth boss that could spawn naturally. Though this mob will no longer show up by itself in a Minecraft world, players who know about it can summon it using a secret command.

Staying true to the phrase "easter egg," the secret boss of Minecraft is a mob known as The Killer Bunny. In order to summon this dangerous, secret mob, players can use the command “/summon rabbit ~ ~ ~ {RabbitType:99}.” But be warned, as this rabbit can deal up to six hearts of damage in a single hit. This vicious mob will also attack any wolves or foxes that are nearby, making it truly one of the most dangerous easter eggs in Minecraft.

1) Evil in the patch notes

One of the original looks of Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The patch notes have long been a part of Minecraft that is loaded with easter eggs. Patch notes come out along with every update of the game, detailing what changes have happened since the last version.

However, one famous easter egg in the patch notes has recently changed, leading many members of the Minecraft community to speculate that something sinister is happening behind the scenes.

Since almost the beginning of Minecraft, each update’s patch notes contained a small blurb stating that Herobrine, a fictitious, evil, Steve-like mob, has been removed from the game.

However, starting after update 1.16.2, the part of the changelog that mentions removing Herobrine has been absent. Could this mean that this creepy character is now a part of the game? Or is Mojang simply making this fun easter egg a bit more complex? Only time will tell.

