Minecraft 1.17.1 update: List of expected changes

The Minecraft 1.17.1 update is set to be officially released on July 6th, 2021. The 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update has been out for nearly a month now, and Minecraft players have been enjoying the new in-game perks. Major changes to any video game are sure to come with some bugs, however, and Minecraft is no exception. The Mojang game developers have been hard at work getting every issue with the latest update all patched up and released in version 1.17.1It will focus on bugs that arrived with the previous 1.17 update.

There will already be some important changes in this minor update. Here is what to expect with the Minecraft 1.17.1 update.

Expected changes in the Minecraft 1.17.1 update

Axolotls

Axolotls will experience a few different changes in the July 6th update. One notable difference will be the obtainability of the blue axolotl. Blue axolotls will become even rarer and will only spawn via breeding.

A bug that caused only one kind of axolotl to spawn from a bucket of axolotl from the creative inventory will be fixed as well. Axolotls that were given names or were put on leads were sometimes despawning, but that is also expected to be fixed in the 1.17.1 update.

Finally, axolotls were often trying to leave the water they were placed in, but the amphibians should enjoy their habitat much more come July 6th.

Drowned

In Minecraft Java Edition, the chances of this mob dropping a copper ingot has increased significantly by 6%. This matches Bedrock Edition’s already established 11% probability of this drop occurring.

Additionally, drowned will stop picking up glow ink sacs. This change also applies to zombies, husks, and zombie villagers.

Goats

With the 1.17.1 update, screaming goats will likely spawn when two common goats are bred together. There were some bug issues with goats as well regarding their jumping. Effects were not applying properly when a goat would jump, but it appears this will no longer be the case.

Blocks

Powdered snow can be collected much faster in the 1.17.1 update as cauldrons will fill up with new snow twice as fast.

Emerald ore was recently changed from rare to uncommon, but this change seemingly caused the ore to spawn far too frequently. This bug is expected to be fixed.

Fossils in the overworld were only generating at bedrock level in the original update, but should now be returning to the normal generation range.

Items

Players were also running into some problems with their ender pearls. Ender pearls were sometimes despawning when players would log out and back into servers, and after going through the exit portal in the end. Thankfully, this issue will be fixed in the upcoming minor update.

The texture of the new spyglass tool was given a minor make-over. The change will be applied to the look of the item while being held by a player.

