Top 10 rarest items in Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox game that has a wide variety of items. Most of them are exclusively found in specific biomes and dimensions. Gamers can find or craft these items and blocks in many ways.

Here is a list of the ten of the rarest items that players can find or craft in Minecraft.

List of 10 rarest items in Minecraft

10) Name tag

A name tag in an anvil (Image via Minecraft

Name tags are used to name a mob or an item in Minecraft. They cannot be crafted, and players can find them in chests located in mineshafts, dungeons, and woodland mansions.

9) Diamond ore

Diamond ores can be found in all Overworld biomes and can be mined using an iron pickaxe.

When mined using a pickaxe with Silk Touch enchantment, the player can get multiple diamonds from the same ore. The ore also drops as an item itself.

8) Ancient debris

A rare vein of Ancient debris (Image via Reddit)

Ancient debris are a rare ore found only in the Nether. They are found randomly between Y levels 8 and 119, and most of them generate at Y level 15.

Players can smelt them to get a netherite scrap. Four of these scraps can be combined with four gold ingots to craft a netherite ingot.

7) Chainmail armor

Steve wearing chainmail armor (Image via Minecraft)

Chainmail armor cannot be crafted by the player. They can be obtained by trading with blacksmith villagers or from zombies or skeletons as mob drops.

6) Sponge

Wet sponges inside a room of an ocean monument (Image via u/bohemianbear Reddit)

Sponges are blocks that can absorb water and turn into wet sponges. These cannot be crafted by the player and can only be found in some rooms in ocean monuments.

5) Totem of Undying

The effects of the Totem of Undying wear off once the player's life is saved (Image via Minecraft)

When a Minecraft player holds a Totem of Undying in either one of their hands, they cannot die. Sadly, a Totem of Undying can only be used once, and it will disappear once the player's life is saved. They cannot be crafted, and only Evokers can drop them upon death.

4) Shulker shell

Shulkers are mobs that are only found in end cities (Image via Minecraft)

Shulker shells are uncraftable items that are dropped when a shulker dies in the game.

Shulkers are mobs that are only found in end cities present in the outer lands of the End. Shulker shells can be used to craft shulker boxes that can store items.

3) Emerald ore

Emerald ore is rarer than diamond ore and can only be found in mountain biomes. Even when mined with a Silk Touch pickaxe, emerald is dropped instead of the ore.

2) Dragon head

The dragon head in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Dragon head can only be found in end ships located in end cities. Players can wear it like a helmet. When powered using redstone, the head opens and closes its mouth.

1) Elytra

The Elytra in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Elytra are wings that allow the player to fly. They are the only source of flight for players in Survival mode. Like the dragon head, they can only be found in end ships.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Also read: What are some of the rarest Minecraft mobs?

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for more updates!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh