Minecraft 1.19.4 pre-release 4 patch notes: Everything you need to know 

Minecraft is a popular sandbox video game that has captured the imagination of millions of players around the world. One of the reasons for its enduring popularity is the fact that it receives major updates every year. These updates introduce new features and gameplay mechanics that keep the game fresh and exciting for players of all ages.

Some of the most significant updates have added new biomes, creatures, and items. With each update, Minecraft continues to evolve and grow, ensuring it remains one of the most engaging and beloved sandbox games ever.

Minecraft snapshots are pre-release game versions that are made available to players for testing and feedback. These snapshots allow players to get an early look at upcoming features and changes and provide feedback before they are officially added to the game.

Minecraft 1.19.4 pre-release 4 patch notes

Snapshots are for Java Edition and are typically released every few weeks as the update day approaches. The snapshots can include everything from new blocks and items to major gameplay changes and bug fixes.

The 1.19.4 pre-release 4 snapshot has been released, and unlike the last few snapshots, this one does not introduce new features but fixes many bugs. It is, however, just as important as releasing new features, as nobody can enjoy the gameplay if everything keeps breaking down or malfunctioning.

Regular and experimental Changes made in this snapshot

Experimental features in Minecraft refer to new gameplay mechanics, blocks, items, and other additions that are not yet finalized or fully implemented.

Releasing these beforehand allows players to test and provide feedback before officially releasing them. Interested readers can learn how to enable experimental features in snapshots from here.

The Options menu now includes a new button labeled "Credits & Attribution."

The interpolation process now initiates from the present state instead of the concluding state when initiated.

The textures for the Cherry Tree Leaves and Cherry Sign have been updated

Main bug fixes

A few words within the "/clear," "/spreadplayers," "/function," "/schedule," and "/worldborder" commands were always pluralized.

Sculk sensors wouldn't activate upon the breaking of shulker bullets.

When held by an endermen, fern and tall grass would render incorrectly.

Gamemode information strings consisted of inconsistent concluding punctuation.

Death messages relating to dragons' breath aren't possessive.

Subtitles weren't shown for the sound of using brush.

Natural spider potion effects still last max int instead of infinity.

Decorated pots were not recognized as obstacles by entities.

Lightning did not transform with display entities.

Sniffers in the distance have lots of Z-fighting on their body.

Villager trade button would interfere with the slider.

Players could block falling anvils and dripstone using a shield.

In the create world screen, UI click sounds were too loud.

Entities would spin on top of decorated pots.

When players try to type in chat after modifying chat settings, they sometimes encounter chat message validation errors and get kicked out of the server environment.

