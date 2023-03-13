Minecraft 1.19.4 update: Release date, how to download, and more 

Minecraft is an open-world sandbox game that has some of the most active developers. A ton of snapshots and betas have been released for the 1.19.4 update, letting the players help find bugs and glitches that the developers may not know about.

When the developers feel like most of the bugs and glitches have been fixed, they reveal the release date of the full version. Today, the third release candidate for the 1.19.4 update went live, bringing a single bug fix with it.

For those unaware, release candidates are snapshots of Java Edition that are launched when the update date is close. Since these are so close to the stable version, they usually come with only bug fixes and no new features.

Minecraft 1.19.4: Everything revealed so far

Minecraft 1.19.4 is a minor update that comes with a few new commands, technical changes, and a lot of bug fixes. Players interested in trying out the 1.20's additions ahead of release will find them as experimental features in this version.

Release date

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime A third Release Candidate is now available for Minecraft 1.19.4, fixing one last bug before the full release tomorrow. minecraft.net/article/minecr… A third Release Candidate is now available for Minecraft 1.19.4, fixing one last bug before the full release tomorrow. minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Now that most of the major bugs have been fixed with the three release candidate snapshots, the developers announced on Twitter that the 1.19.4 update will be launched on March 14, 2023.

New commands in 1.19.4

Here are some new commands coming in this update:

commandModificationBlockLimit: This command limits the maximum number of blocks that can be altered in a single execution of commands like /clone, /fill, and /fillbiome.

This command limits the maximum number of blocks that can be altered in a single execution of commands like /clone, /fill, and /fillbiome. dovinesSpread: Determines if vines will spread to nearby blocks or not.

Determines if vines will spread to nearby blocks or not. damage: Allows the player to conveniently cause damage to entities.

Allows the player to conveniently cause damage to entities. ride: Enables entities to start or stop riding on other entities.

How to update to 1.19.4

Once the update comes out tomorrow, players can follow these steps to install it:

Java Edition

Step 1: Open the official Minecraft launcher.

Step 2: Click on the drop-down menu next to the play button.

Step 3: Select Latest Release and click on the Play button.

The launcher will download the latest available version and open it once ready. Bedrock Edition players on Windows can follow the same steps to update their game.

Xbox

Step 1: Navigate to the My Apps and Games section.

Step 2: Select Minecraft and click on More Options.

Step 3: Choose the option for Manage Game & Add-ons and click on Updates.

If there are any available updates, you can download them using a stable internet connection. Once the update is complete, simply launch the game and start playing.

Playstation

Usually, PS4 consoles automatically update the game. However, if this doesn't happen, you can try launching the game to see if it will update on its own. If that doesn't work, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the game icon on your PlayStation dashboard and press the Options button.

Step 2: Choose "Check for Updates." If there are any updates available, your console will begin downloading them.

By following the above steps, you can easily download the latest available version and explore all the new features Mojan is bringing to the sandbox title.

Poll : 0 votes