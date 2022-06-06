Minecraft 1.19 update expected release time: When will the servers be down?

The Minecraft 1.19 update is just a day away with the entire community eagerly waiting for its arrival. On June 7, the Wild Update will be released for all platforms. Many players have wondered what time that might be on June 7. The expected release times are (subject to change):

10.00 am PST

01.00 pm EST

06.00 pm BST

07.00 pm CEST

10.30 pm IST

These tentative times are based on the release time of the 1.18 update and the 1.19 update is expected to follow a similar path. Mojang has not confirmed anything yet, but these are the most likely release times.

This means that by midday in Eastern Standard Time, Minecraft players will be exploring the new Deep Dark biome, chopping down Mangrove Trees, and breeding frogs. The article below will let readers know what to expect from the new update.

What to expect when Minecraft 1.19 update is released

At those appointed times, the Wild Update will likely be put out on all platforms. This includes:

Xbox One

Xbox Series S/X

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Nintendo Switch

PC

iOS devices

Android devices

At the aforementioned release times, these platforms will possibly have their update downloads available for Minecraft. On the Nintendo Switch, this means that players will likely be prompted to update when trying to open the app. If not, they can visit the eShop for more information.

Xbox users will find the update available in their download queue. It may also automatically install, depending on how quickly players get on after it's released.

PlayStation gamers also have the option to set updates to install automatically or can visit the PSN Store to find it. On iOS, the download will be ready in the App Store.

For Android players, the Google Play Store should have the APK download files available as soon as the update is released by Mojang. On PC, the update should automatically install.

If it doesn't, players can visit the store on their device and navigate to 'Updates' and do it manually.

Once the update goes live, players will likely have a very different experience with the game. The Minecraft Wild Update is poised to completely change the game.

Obviously, the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp biomes will be very popular additions. In the Deep Dark biome, the powerful new mob The Warden, Sculk, and Ancient Cities will spawn.

Despite it being home to the terrifying Warden, Ancient Cities will contain great loot (including echo shards) and Sculk is an extremely useful redstone block to collect. Furthermore, it is also a great source of XP.

The Mangrove Swamps biome will be home to mud, frogs, and Mangrove trees. This biome is likely to be very popular since it's new but also safe to visit.

Allays will be spawning after winning the Mob Vote in dominant fashion. It will spawn in Pillager Outposts and, like the Iron Golems there, will need to be freed. This useful mob can then be given an item to go and retrieve more of.

Allay mob (Image via Mojang)

Finally, echo shards might be the most important addition of all. Found in Ancient Cities, they can be crafted into a useful Minecraft recovery compass, which will point the player to their last death location.

For more information, readers can visit the Mojang site and prepare themselves for the Wild Update that will be released very soon.

