Minecraft 1.21 update is less than two weeks away from its official release, and Mojang is now bringing some last-minute changes and bug fixes. As all the major features are more or less ready for the official release, developers have been hearing feedback from players, which might have led to an interesting change to the mace-exclusive Wind Burst enchantment in Minecraft 1.21 pre-release 3.

At the max level, Wind Burst enchant can launch players up to 21 blocks in the sky, which can lead to a deadly fall unless one can land a smash attack on another or is using the Feather Falling enchantment. Either way, players now have to be careful while a mace enchanted with Wind Burst. This change was added in pre-release 1 but was documented in Minecraft pre-release 3 patch notes.

Other than this, there have been quite a lot of bug fixes in the latest pre-release related to item frames, leash, and more. Without further delay, here are the patch notes for Minecraft 1.21 pre-release 3.

Trending

Minecraft 1.21 pre-release 3 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Changes

Wind Burst

Following changes were introduced in Pre-Release 1; The Wind Burst enchantment now bounces the player 7 blocks up per enchantment level.

With great power comes great responsibility - and risk! At level 3, the enchantment will bounce the player 21 blocks up which doing some quick maths will hurt quite a bit when hitting the ground again

In other words, make sure you have a target locked in (or other means of mitigating the fall damage) before making contact with the ground again

Technical changes

Data Pack version is now 48

Data Pack Version 48

replace_disc entity effect type is renamed to replace_disk

Fixed bugs in Minecraft 1.21 pre-release 3

MC-252817 - Placing a map into an item frame and removing it does not remove the green player marker

MC-267988 - Tamed entities ignore their "LookAtPlayerGoal" distance and look in the direction of their owners from any distance when being stood up

MC-272194 - Empty Attribute Modifiers lost during upgrade

MC-272565 - Hanging leashed boats gain excessive upward momentum

MC-272577 - Summoning any entity with rotation causes it to be rotated incorrectly

MC-272582 - Mip-mapping not properly applied to moss carpet

MC-272661 - Entities have incorrect rotations after loading or reloading a world

MC-272670 - Crash while saving entity NBT - Cannot encode empty ItemStack

MC-272772 - Leashed Boats' leashes disappear upon rejoining world

MC-272789 - Leashing a boat to a fence which already has a lead attached to it removes the existing lead rather than attaching the new one

MC-272798 - Teleporting a leashed boat (with chest) or raft (with chest) to another dimension makes a ghost lead

MC-272809 - Placed boats/rafts no longer face the same direction as the player

MC-272814 - Entering an end gateway does not consistently grant the Remote Getaway advancement

MC-272827 - Unleashing boats leashed to fences via Use Item/Place Block drops the lead in Creative mode

MC-272843 - Stepping up blocks while falling on the side of them can sometimes allow players to climb to normally unreachable heights

MC-272854 - Crash when entity is leashed by non-LivingEntity

MC-272870 - /execute on leasher does not work for leashed boats

MC-272879 - Entering an End portal makes you face the entering direction rather than always facing west

MC-272886 - Maces incorrectly cause damage to the player

MC-272901 - Boats & Rafts with Chests cannot be leashed if they have a passenger

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback