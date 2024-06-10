Minecraft 1.21 release candidate 1 patch notes: Blast and Fire protection nerf reverted, mace wind burst bug fix, and more

The Minecraft 1.21 Release Candidate 1 is now available for Java Edition players. As a release candidate version, not many changes have been made this time around. With the update's release date fast approaching, further changes to the new 1.21 features are highly unlikely.

The developers will use these last few days to perfect what they've worked on for the past several months and fix any remaining bugs with the final test versions. In this article, we delve into the detailed patch notes for the first-ever release candidate of the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update.

Minecraft 1.21 release candidate 1: Everything you need to know

Here are the detailed release notes for the Minecraft 1.21 Release Candidate 1, released on June 10, 2024:

CHANGES

This release candidate for the Tricky Trials update, fortunately, reverts the nerfs introduced in the previous pre-release snapshot. Here are all the changes made:

The changes to Burn Time reduction from Fire Protection and Knockback reduction from Blast Protection from pre-release 4 have been reverted

We have heard your feedback, and we expect to rebalance these two enchantments in the future to find a better place for them

Values are now the same as in 1.20.6

These effects still stack from wearing multiple pieces (changed from 1.20.6)

Bugs fixed in 1.21 release candidate 1

Since the developers have already addressed numerous bugs in the earlier pre-release versions, there are not many user-reported issues left to resolve. Here are the three new bug fixes made in the 1.21 release candidate:

MC-272888 - Zooming with riptide still applies mace wind burst if held in the main hand.

MC-273007 - Projectiles have incorrect motion when shot from a vehicle that was entered with player velocity.

MC-273158 - Animals stay floating after getting on a boat.

With no technical changes made this time around, the above bug fixes conclude this snapshot's patch notes. Players upgrading from the previous Minecraft 1.21 pre-release version may not notice the differences at first. However, even small bug fixes significantly contribute to a more seamless gaming experience.

Players can expect a few more release candidate updates to be released in quick succession, as the update date is fast approaching.