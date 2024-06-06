All Minecraft 1.21 features: Everything coming in Tricky Trials update

There are a lot of different Minecraft 1.21 features. Some of these features, like trial chambers and the mace weapon, are quite game-changing, while others are much less visible. With less than two weeks remaining until the update officially releases on June 13, 2024, players are running out of time to research the different features in preparation.

Detailed below is every Minecraft 1.21 feature and addition, as well as an explanation as to what exactly they involve. This should ensure that players go into the new version of the game fully prepared.

All Minecraft 1.21 features and additions

Crafter

The crafter block is among the most significant Minecraft 1.21 features (Image via Mojang)

The crafter is a revolutionary Minecraft 1.21 feature. It is a new redstone component that can take raw materials in the form of items and then combine them, outputting crafted items. This gives players a vanilla way to automate crafting, a feature normally only found in tech or overhaul mods.

Trending

This also gives players a fun way to chain Minecraft's best farms together, allowing for different useful goods to be automatically crafted. For example, a zombified piglin farm's nuggets could automatically be converted into gold ingots, which, in turn, feed a piglin bartering farm. The iron from that bartering farm could then be automatically crafted into hoppers for use in other farms.

Mace

A player attacking zombies with a mace (Image via Mojang)

The mace is the first new weapon type to be added to Minecraft since the beloved Village & Pillage update, which added crossbows. These utility weapons, crafted using heavy cores from ominous vaults, have several features that make them stand out. First is their knockback AOE blast when landing a smash attack. Any mobs near the struck mob will fly back as if they were hit.

They can also convert all fall damage into direct entity damage. This bonus damage also doesn't have a cap, meaning that players are able to one-shot any Minecraft mob with health, assuming there's a tall enough spot to leap from nearby.

More mace-related Minecraft 1.21 features are its three enchantments. The first is density. This enchantment just makes falls do more damage. Next is breach, which reduces the effect of a target's armor when doing mace damage calculations. The final and rarest mace enchantment is wind burst, which causes players to spring back up into the air after landing a smash attack.

Trial chambers

Trial chambers are fascinating Minecraft 1.21 features (Image via Mojang)

Trial chambers are Minecraft 1.21's single largest feature. These dangerous structures are truly impressive in scope and scale. Made up entirely of tuff and copper, they are filled with trial spawners. These unique spawners don't care about light level; instead, they spawn waves of enemies depending on the total number of players detected.

If defeated, a trial spawner will produce some loot and enter a cooldown period. The best of this loot is a trial key, which can be used to open a Minecraft vault. Vaults are new loot options that any number of players can loot a single time. This loot includes amazing items like emeralds, diamonds, and even tridents.

Trial spawners also have an ominous variant. These variants spawn armored and equipped mobs more, but they also have better drops. This includes ominous keys, which are, in turn, used to open ominous vaults. These vaults also have better drops than the regular ones, including the heavy cores needed to craft maces.

Copper and tuff blocks

The new copper blocks are usefule Minecraft 1.21 features (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.21 features a huge expansion of two very aesthetically pleasing block ranges: copper and tuff. Copper has a new chiseled variant added, along with grates that can allow light through, bulbs that don't need power to produce light, as well as doors and trapdoors for Minecraft survival base building.

Tuff is getting a larger expansion. This stone variant is receiving a brick and polished variant, stairs, slabs, and walls. Tuff bricks and polished tuff are also getting stairs, slabs, and walls. Both regular tuff and tuff bricks also have a chiseled variant to round out the new blocks on offer.

New mobs

A bogged and a breeze found in a trial chamber (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.21 features two new mobs: the breeze and the bogged. The breeze is a trial chamber exclusive mob. The mob is an air elemental that springs around, launching wind charges at players. These attacks deal next to no damage but will send entities flying, potentially causing fall damage. They are also totally immune to ranged attacks due to the galeforce winds surrounding them.

The bogged is a skeleton variant found in swamps and trial chambers. They might seem weaker than regular skeletons at first, due to their slower fire rate and lower health pool. However, every shot they fire is a poison arrow, which can cause huge damage to unprepared players.

New potions

A mob exploding into cobwebs due to a weaving potion (Image via Mojang)

There are four new effects being added as Minecraft 1.21 features, along with potions and tipped arrows for them. These effects include oozing, infestation, weaving, and wind charging. Infestation is the odd one out here. Brewed with an awkward potion and smooth stone, this potion causes affected mobs to have a 10% chance to summon silverfish when damaged.

The other three effects all cause affected mobs to do something on death. Wind charging Minecraft potions cause entities to explode into bursts of air on death, similar to how wind charges can throw mobs around. Weaving causes mobs to explode into cobwebs on death, the first time that cobwebs have been renewable. Finally, oozing causes affected mobs to spawn two medium slimes on death.

Bad omen revamp

A player consuming an ominous bottle for the bad omen effect (Image via Mojang)

One of the less-expected Minecraft 1.21 features was a bad omen revamp. The effect is now a foundational effect with two branching effects. It's also now not automatically applied by defeating raid captains but by consuming an ominous bottle. These bottles are dropped by raid captains, but they can also be obtained from vaults.

The first branching effect is raid omen. This does what the old bad omen does and spawns raids when entering a village. The other branching effect is trial omen, which is applied when entering a trial chamber with bad omen and starts the previously mentioned ominous Minecraft events.

Additional decorative options

Minecraft 1.21 features a gorgeous new range of paintings (Image via Mojang)

There are a huge number of new decorative options being added as Minecraft 1.21 features. There are three new pottery sherds, giving players new ways to decorate pots. The flow sherd resembles a burst of air, the guster sherd resembles a breeze, and the scrape sherd resembles an axe.

There are also two Minecraft armor smithing templates coming with Tricky Trials. The first is the bolt armor trim, obtained from vaults. This trim appears to add large bolts to the armor holding it together. The other armor trim is the flow pattern, which is obtained from ominous vaults and adds an air-like flowing pattern across armor.

There are also two new banner patterns featured in Minecraft 1.21. The first is the flow banner pattern, which once again resembles a condensed ball of flowing air. The other is the guster pattern, which, once again, resembles a Minecraft breeze.

Two more interesting decorative Minecraft 1.21 features are a slew of new paintings as well as three new music discs. There are a total of 20 new paintings. Five are by artist Sarah Boeving, while the other 15 are all by Kristoffer Zetterstrand, who also did all of the game's original paintings.

These three music discs are for the tracks "Precipice" by Aaron Cherof as well as "Creator" by Lena Raine. There's also a second disc for "Creator" for the music box version, aptly titled "Creator (Music Box)," that players can find in trial chambers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback