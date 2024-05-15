Minecraft is available for $1.99 in App Store right now

Minecraft is one of the oldest sandbox games, first hitting the market back in 2009. Developed by the Swedish video game company Mojang Studios, this popular sandbox game will be celebrating its 15th anniversary on May 17, 2024.

To give back to the community that has allowed the game to flourish, the developers have dropped a hefty discount of $5 on the Apple App Store, reducing the cost from $6.99 to $1.99. This is the perfect opportunity for iPhone users to grab a copy of the Bedrock Edition of the game.

Minecraft receives a heavy discount on the App Store

Minecraft is available at a discounted price on Apple App Store. (Image via App Store)

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Mojang's most successful video game, they have provided a discount of almost 72% for Apple users on the App Store.

At this price point, the game is an incredible steal, offering players countless hours of engaging gameplay without ever feeling stale. Moreover, it boasts regular, substantial updates that are entirely free to install, ensuring players remain captivated and eager for more.

More about the 15th anniversary celebration

New capes released as a way of celebrating the game's 15th anniversary. (Image via Mojang || ItsMwamOffi/X)

Mojang has exciting plans for Minecraft's 15th anniversary: From May 15 to May 29, Bedrock Edition players can score a free character creator item just by logging in and collecting daily. Plus, there are more freebies to come during these 15 days, with details on the way.

And that's not all as they're also giving away three new capes. Two can be obtained by watching Minecraft Live streams on Twitch and TikTok. By doing so, players are rewarded with a 5x5 code, which they can use to redeem the capes on the game's official webpage.

The creeper cape (Image via Mojang || ItsMwamOffi/X)

The third cape, the more iconic one featuring the creeper face, hasn't been officially announced yet but has been spotted in leaks from reliable sources. Many players speculate that it will be officially revealed on the day of the anniversary.

A screenshot leak of the game's website suggests that the creeper cape will also be redeemed via codes. However, any information on how to obtain the code and when it can be redeemed is not available yet.