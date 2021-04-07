Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.220 Update patch notes: Full list of changes

Yesterday, April 6th, 2021 was a happy day for Minecraft Bedrock players. The Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.220 update came out yesterday and it's packed with a lot of useful fixes.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is the most versatile version of Minecraft, and it can be played on PC, Xbox, Switch, PlayStation, and mobile devices. This Minecraft update is by no means comparable to the upcoming caves and cliffs update, but it does provide a few large bug fixes that will make Minecraft players' lives a bit easier.

Want to know what exactly 1.16.220 will change in Minecraft? Here is a full list of patch notes straight from the source.

Minecraft Bedrock Update 1.16.220 Changes

Dyable Minecraft signs (Image via onmsf)

Changes

Players can now use dyes to dye signs.

Issues

Xbox players are unable to join any LAN Minecraft games unless they have an Xbox live gold membership

Paintings appear invisible when placed

Fixes

Minecraft player underwater (Image via trueachievements)

Performance & Stability

Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay

Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to rename a map on an anvil while its second slot was occupied

Fixed a crash when entering a Nether Portal and throwing a Bottle o' Enchanting at the same time

Improved input latency on Windows 10 when VSYNC is enabled

Gameplay

Fixed fog in Nether biomes not rendering properly in some Resource Packs

Players with Visitor permissions now drop inventory on death

Mobs

Fixed Drowned holding tridents backwards during attack

Drowned will now swing their arms when throwing tridents

Zombie, Zombie Villager, Husk, Pillager, and Vindicator now use correct bone to attach shields

Mobs that pick up shields now place it in their off-hand

Non-persistent mobs no longer despawn immediately after loading into the Nether

Blocks

Projectiles now pass through Structure Void blocks

Improved placement rules for placing blocks on sides of stairs, slabs, and Top Snow blocks

Pistons and Sticky Pistons no longer appear black when Outline Selection is disabled

Accessibility

Enabled screen narration with touch input on the new achievements screen

Fixed a bug where the screen reader didn't read out default controller focus and checkbox state on the 'Online Play is not Rated' prompt

Fixed a bug where the screen reader would read the wrong text while using VR

User Interface

Enabled "Find Friends" button on Xbox

Controllers are now able to select the "Button Mode" toggle in the Advanced Settings NPC screen in the Jurassic World pack

The "Results" field for search within the marketplace inventory now updates properly between different sections within the screen

The death screen is now visible when behind full-screen effects (on fire, standing in a portal, etc.) while playing in VR

Fixed translucent rendering of occluded UI elements, also when viewing menus near blocks while playing in VR

Selecting the featured offer on the profile screen now properly redirects to the complete list of featured offers

Made the Sign In button text fit the button in Portuguese-BR

The Storage menu on now uses lighter text color

Fixed an issue where button textures weren't scaled properly when applying Resource Packs

Enabled navigating to the Back button using only keyboard in some screens where it was not possible

Commands

Entity selectors no longer allow self-selection with cheats disabled

The /clear command will now apply the correct "data" argument for the sapling item

Command blocks in a command block chain will now list the correct amount of ticking areas when a new ticking area is added before listing

Title command no longer duplicates % symbols in message

Using teleport with the execute command now uses the dimension of the origin for its operations

Character Creator

Steve's Pants no longer change the color of the bottom of feet when no footwear is equipped

Fixed other players appearing as Steve in multiplayer

Changing skins while in split-screen now properly saves for all local players and update properly for remote players

Alex's shirt no longer looks corrupted when equipped with different pants

"Hooray!" emote will now display in the emotes section if already owned

Creator Changes

Minecraft start menu (Image via kropers)

Updated Template Packs

Updated templates for 1.16.220 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation are available for download

Technical Fixes and Changes

Renamed all references of Actor to Entity

Renamed "BlockPos" to "BlockLocation"

Added startSequence to GameTest, which allows finer control over advanced test sequences

GameTest sequence callbacks no longer take test as a parameter as the initial test object now lives as long as the whole test

Updated Behavior Packs to require explicit module dependencies when using other native modules

Identifiers within render_controllers will now be considered content errors if there is no render controller matching that name

Entity json before version 1.16.100 will no longer give a content error for the deprecated field minecraft:foot_size

modified condition in trident.animation_controllers.json to allow mobs to enter wield_third_person_raise

Fixed an issue where loading into a world would cause continuous MoLang errors around "unhandled request for unknown variable"

A black screen no longer covers the player icon in the pause menu in some worlds. Content creators no longer need to override both focus_border_frame.png and pause_screen_border.png for correct behavior

Items can now have the transparentattachable tag applied to make attachable items not render for the player wearing them in the first person perspective

Fixed an issue where V2 Villagers were not properly updating their MoLang variables on initialization

GameTest Framework

Updated Blocks shorthand helpers to be camelCase

Updated Blocks shorthand to only include vanilla blocks

Added Blocks.get to fetch a block and return null if it doesn't exist

Added BlockStates to enumerate all block states

Added setState to Block to update its block state

Added BlockPos class

Added ItemStack class GameTest Module

Added Tags to enumerate all built-in tags

Updated all methods that took x, y, z position to take a BlockPos

Exposed padding when registering game test

Fixed issue where previous failed GameTest markers still show up in new worlds

Movement Prediction

Fixed projectiles on third-party servers ignoring server movement packets

The server will adjust the player's fall distance to take into account the client player's position when a player movement correction or anomaly is detected

Network packets

Changed cipher algorithm to AESGCM256 for UDP stream

