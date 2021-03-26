Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.230.50 Beta Patch Notes: Full list of changes for Xbox One, Windows and Android

Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.230.50 Beta adds glow lichen to the game.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs is the next massive update after the beautiful nether update. Mojang is releasing snapshots and beta versions every week to keep fans updated about the new changes. Mojang released Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.230.50 Beta Patch this week. This update brings players a step closer to deep caves by adding glow lichens to the game. Check out the full list of changes below:

Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.230.50: Full list of changes

Glow Lichens are added to the game

Image via Minecraft

Glow Lichens is the new light source item added to the game in the Caves and Cliffs update. These dim light sources generate inside caves in a small group. Players can bone meal them and use shears to pick them up. Glow liches can be waterlogged and composted to get a bone meal in Minecraft.

Glow Lichen is the only addition to Minecraft in this week's release. There are some technical changes and many bug fixes and tweaks related to android in this version.

Bug Fixes and Tweaks

Android

Android players have been facing many bugs and issues. Mojang has fixed many Android bugs:

Players can use a mouse and keyboard to play Minecraft on Android devices that support it( Oreo or newer versions)

Minecraft will now properly shutdown on Android devices

Certain Android Devices no longer fail to perform multilingual input

Fixed networking and resolution issues on certain Android Devices

Going underwater on certain Android devices no longer makes the screen go pitch-black

Structure blocks can now be exported on Android

No more offset crosshair placements on Android Devices

General Changes

There are some general changes to the new beta version:

Powder Snow Block no longer drops when destroyed by an explosion

Fixed issue where smelting behaviour for several fuel sources was broken

The first person eating animation is now centred in the frame

First-person main hand blocking animation now plays properly

First-person main hand and off-hand shields are now symmetrical

Fixed an issue where patterns in the loom with different resolutions than Vanilla assets would not display correctly

Crafting (Waxed) Weathered Cut Copper Slabs in the Stonecutter now yields two slabs instead of one

Leads now correctly attach to Goats

Lush Cave Blocks Tweaks and Changes

Image via Minecraft

Lush Caves was added to the bedrock version in the last beta release. Mojang has tweaked the lush cave blocks in the 1.16.230.50 version.

Azalea leaves and flowering azalea leaves now correctly dropped when sheared

Moss blocks can now correctly be fertilized using dispensers

Hanging roots can now correctly be composted

Small dripleaf now drops as an item when sheared

Placing a big dripleaf on another big dripleaf increases its height by one

Using a shovel on rooted dirt creates a grass path block

Bees consider flowering azalea and flowering azalea leaves as flowers

Using Pick Block function on Cave Vines or breaking them with Silk Touch-enchanted tool now yields Glow Berries

Technical Fixes and Changes

Apart from liches, bug fixes and tweaks, Mojang made some big technical changes to the game. These changes and fixes are mostly useful for server administrators and Minecraft coders. Interested players can read the official patch notes here.