Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.0.32 Beta version patch notes: Allay fixes, Block changes and more

This week, another Beta version was released for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. These occur weekly as Mojang continues to polish features and prepare for the release of the 1.19 Wild Update. Snapshots are released weekly for Java Edition as well, showcasing how close players are to fighting the Warden or breeding frogs in the vanilla version of the game.

This week's Beta version works on the Allay, modifies a few aspects of certain blocks and, as always, introduces several key bug fixes. Snapshots and betas are often the majority of bug fixes.

There are several important changes that one should know about this week. Here are the patch notes and more.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition's latest Beta patch notes

The announcement comes from Mega_Spud on Twitter, a community manager with Mojang.

Read all about it:



Please keep your bug reports and votes coming in to



MOAR bug fixes incoming in this week's Minecraft #TheWildUpdate beta/preview update, including some fixes for graphical and performance issues!

This week, the developers made one key change to the Allay:

"Allay, for now, does not teleport with its owner to Nether. This is a temporary change until we can fix an issue where Allays would sometimes get teleported inside blocks and suffocate when changing dimension."

The Allay is a prominent mob in the game (Image via Mojang)

As soon as they can get the issue fixed, the Allay will once again follow players wherever they go, including into the Nether. Several blocks also received updates:

Non-generated Sculk Shriekers have been given a cooldown between activations to match their generated counterparts.

Sculk Shriekers and Sculk Sensors no longer drop XP when mined with Silk Touch I.

The time required to destroy Reinforced Deepslate has been increased and been made independent by the used tool. This is to better fit with Java Edition.

Sculk will no longer spread through fire or soul fire.

There were a few graphical issues for Minecraft Pocket Edition on Android, but they have been patched now. Another new experimental feature has also been introduced:

"Dedicated server has been updated to allow servers to explicitly list which script modules they want loaded when running scripts. A default configuration file is located at /config/default/permissions.json. Without this new file, all script modules are disabled by default."

There were very few changes this week as it appears that Minecraft players are getting very close to the official release of the next update.

Mojang will continue to refine features, but it appears they're running out of facets to work with, which could indicate that the Wild Update will be here sooner rather than later.

For more information, please visit the Mojang website for the official patch notes.

