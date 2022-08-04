Create
Notifications

Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.30.20 Beta version patch notes: Changes to Deep Dark Caves, Spectator mode, and more

Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.30.20 Beta patch notes (Image via Mojang)
Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.30.20 Beta patch notes (Image via Mojang)
Manish Kumar Choudhary
Manish Kumar Choudhary
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 04, 2022 10:51 PM IST

It has not been long since Minecraft Bedrock Edition received the 1.19.11 update. Developers have already become busy tackling bugs and adding the required features to the game. Today, Mojang has released a new Beta and preview version for Bedrock Edition.

The upcoming Beta versions will mainly address bugs rather than introduce fascinating new features. Bedrock Beta 1.19.30.20 features tons of bug fixes and several parity fixes, and improvements to existing features. The highly anticipated Spectator mode, available only in Experimental mode, has also received bug fixes and tweaks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.30.20 Beta release.

Patch notes for latest Minecraft 1.19.30.20 Beta

It's time for a Minecraft Preview update, with more vanilla Parity fixes and tweaks!Check out the changelog for 1.19.30.20 here:feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic…Please continue to send us your bugs and feedback. Enjoy! https://t.co/s90GVXLWq3

Vanilla Parity

General

  • Endermen no longer get angry at players in Creative mode
  • Modified the fireball entity's collision box to match Java Edition
  • The Enchanting Table now plays a sound when enchanting an item
  • Amethyst blocks no longer create sound when jumping off of them

Deep Dark

  • Increased Sculk Sensor and Sculk Shriker generation rates in Deep Dark and Ancient Cities to better match Java Edition

Melon Block

  • Fixed the bottom texture of the Melon block to match Java Edition's top texture

Mobs

  • Modified the Cat's head position while sitting to match Java Edition

User Interface

  • The item stack popup animation will now only play when a new item is added to the stack
  • If a Villager has a Nametag, it is now displayed alongside their trade tier

Spectator mode (Experimental)

  • Endermen no longer become angry at Spectator Mode players
  • Players in Spectator Mode can no longer trigger Sculk Sensors by swimming
  • Players switching into Spectator Mode will unhook any fish hooks attached to them
  • Explosions can no longer push players in Spectator mode
  • Powder Snow no longer emits particles when spectators move through it
  • Big Dripleaf no longer tilts when touched by players in Spectator Mode
  • Players in Spectator Mode now keep their inventories and equipped items on death
  • Spectators can no longer attract mob's attention when holding their favorite food
  • The /testfor command can now target spectators
  • The Spectator game mode can no longer be entered via the /gamemode command, only via /gamemode spectator
  • Spectators using touch controls can no longer break Boats and Minecarts
  • Pufferfish no longer react to nearby spectators

Features and bug fixes

@Mega_Spud Can someone show me the fixed piston animation?
@ThisIsBen7041 @Mega_Spud https://t.co/qo77moqVZd

Here are the main bug fixes in Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.19.30.20:

Also Read Story Continues below
  • Piston animation when extending and retracting is now smooth
  • Mangrove, Crimson, and Warped Planks can now be used to repair shields
  • Fixed a bug causing leads to break with Allays after the owner player changes dimensions
  • Added server property 'disable-custom-skins' to block untrusted skins on a server-wide level
  • Raid bar no longer becomes stuck after breaking beds to cancel a raid

There are a lot of other bug fixes in the new Beta release. Interested players can check detailed official patch notes on Mojang's website to learn about experimental features, technical updates, and all bug fixes in Minecraft 1.19.30.20 Beta version.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...