Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.30.20 Beta version patch notes: Changes to Deep Dark Caves, Spectator mode, and more

It has not been long since Minecraft Bedrock Edition received the 1.19.11 update. Developers have already become busy tackling bugs and adding the required features to the game. Today, Mojang has released a new Beta and preview version for Bedrock Edition.
The upcoming Beta versions will mainly address bugs rather than introduce fascinating new features. Bedrock Beta 1.19.30.20 features tons of bug fixes and several parity fixes, and improvements to existing features. The highly anticipated Spectator mode, available only in Experimental mode, has also received bug fixes and tweaks.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.30.20 Beta release.
Patch notes for latest Minecraft 1.19.30.20 Beta
Vanilla Parity
General
- Endermen no longer get angry at players in Creative mode
- Modified the fireball entity's collision box to match Java Edition
- The Enchanting Table now plays a sound when enchanting an item
- Amethyst blocks no longer create sound when jumping off of them
Deep Dark
- Increased Sculk Sensor and Sculk Shriker generation rates in Deep Dark and Ancient Cities to better match Java Edition
Melon Block
- Fixed the bottom texture of the Melon block to match Java Edition's top texture
Mobs
- Modified the Cat's head position while sitting to match Java Edition
User Interface
- The item stack popup animation will now only play when a new item is added to the stack
- If a Villager has a Nametag, it is now displayed alongside their trade tier
Spectator mode (Experimental)
- Endermen no longer become angry at Spectator Mode players
- Players in Spectator Mode can no longer trigger Sculk Sensors by swimming
- Players switching into Spectator Mode will unhook any fish hooks attached to them
- Explosions can no longer push players in Spectator mode
- Powder Snow no longer emits particles when spectators move through it
- Big Dripleaf no longer tilts when touched by players in Spectator Mode
- Players in Spectator Mode now keep their inventories and equipped items on death
- Spectators can no longer attract mob's attention when holding their favorite food
- The /testfor command can now target spectators
- The Spectator game mode can no longer be entered via the /gamemode command, only via /gamemode spectator
- Spectators using touch controls can no longer break Boats and Minecarts
- Pufferfish no longer react to nearby spectators
Features and bug fixes
Here are the main bug fixes in Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.19.30.20:
- Piston animation when extending and retracting is now smooth
- Mangrove, Crimson, and Warped Planks can now be used to repair shields
- Fixed a bug causing leads to break with Allays after the owner player changes dimensions
- Added server property 'disable-custom-skins' to block untrusted skins on a server-wide level
- Raid bar no longer becomes stuck after breaking beds to cancel a raid
There are a lot of other bug fixes in the new Beta release. Interested players can check detailed official patch notes on Mojang's website to learn about experimental features, technical updates, and all bug fixes in Minecraft 1.19.30.20 Beta version.