Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.30.20 Beta version patch notes: Changes to Deep Dark Caves, Spectator mode, and more

It has not been long since Minecraft Bedrock Edition received the 1.19.11 update. Developers have already become busy tackling bugs and adding the required features to the game. Today, Mojang has released a new Beta and preview version for Bedrock Edition.

The upcoming Beta versions will mainly address bugs rather than introduce fascinating new features. Bedrock Beta 1.19.30.20 features tons of bug fixes and several parity fixes, and improvements to existing features. The highly anticipated Spectator mode, available only in Experimental mode, has also received bug fixes and tweaks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.30.20 Beta release.

Patch notes for latest Minecraft 1.19.30.20 Beta

Jay Wells⛏️ @Mega_Spud



Check out the changelog for 1.19.30.20 here:

feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic…



Please continue to send us your bugs and feedback. Enjoy! It's time for a Minecraft Preview update, with more vanilla Parity fixes and tweaks!Check out the changelog for 1.19.30.20 here:Please continue to send us your bugs and feedback. Enjoy! It's time for a Minecraft Preview update, with more vanilla Parity fixes and tweaks!Check out the changelog for 1.19.30.20 here:feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic…Please continue to send us your bugs and feedback. Enjoy! https://t.co/s90GVXLWq3

Vanilla Parity

General

Endermen no longer get angry at players in Creative mode

Modified the fireball entity's collision box to match Java Edition

The Enchanting Table now plays a sound when enchanting an item

Amethyst blocks no longer create sound when jumping off of them

Deep Dark

Increased Sculk Sensor and Sculk Shriker generation rates in Deep Dark and Ancient Cities to better match Java Edition

Melon Block

Fixed the bottom texture of the Melon block to match Java Edition's top texture

Mobs

Modified the Cat's head position while sitting to match Java Edition

User Interface

The item stack popup animation will now only play when a new item is added to the stack

If a Villager has a Nametag, it is now displayed alongside their trade tier

Spectator mode (Experimental)

Endermen no longer become angry at Spectator Mode players

Players in Spectator Mode can no longer trigger Sculk Sensors by swimming

Players switching into Spectator Mode will unhook any fish hooks attached to them

Explosions can no longer push players in Spectator mode

Powder Snow no longer emits particles when spectators move through it

Big Dripleaf no longer tilts when touched by players in Spectator Mode

Players in Spectator Mode now keep their inventories and equipped items on death

Spectators can no longer attract mob's attention when holding their favorite food

The /testfor command can now target spectators

The Spectator game mode can no longer be entered via the /gamemode command, only via /gamemode spectator

Spectators using touch controls can no longer break Boats and Minecarts

Pufferfish no longer react to nearby spectators

Features and bug fixes

SBenN @ThisIsBen7041 @Mega_Spud Can someone show me the fixed piston animation? @Mega_Spud Can someone show me the fixed piston animation?

Here are the main bug fixes in Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.19.30.20:

Piston animation when extending and retracting is now smooth

Mangrove, Crimson, and Warped Planks can now be used to repair shields

Fixed a bug causing leads to break with Allays after the owner player changes dimensions

Added server property 'disable-custom-skins' to block untrusted skins on a server-wide level

Raid bar no longer becomes stuck after breaking beds to cancel a raid

There are a lot of other bug fixes in the new Beta release. Interested players can check detailed official patch notes on Mojang's website to learn about experimental features, technical updates, and all bug fixes in Minecraft 1.19.30.20 Beta version.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far