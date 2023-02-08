Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.60 update patch notes: All you need to know

Frequent updates are one of the best things about Minecraft. On February 7, 2023, Minecraft's popular Bedrock Edition received an update that mostly focuses on fixing bugs and making the game much more stable and playable.

Some might suggest that the beta releases of Bedrock Edition are far more exciting as they introduce more experimental features that are scheduled to be released with a future major update.

However, updating the game's stable version from time to time is of great importance, considering the fact that no matter how many bugs are fixed, more will most likely pop up. This article will provide an overview of the latest update to Mojang's sandbox title.

Interested readers can check out the detailed fixes and technical changes made in this update from Minecraft's official webpage.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.60 update patch notes

Vanilla Parity

To make the two Editions of the game as similar to each other as possible, several new parity features have been introduced in this beta:

New spawn egg item which can be obtained using commands have been added for a few mobs. These include the Ender Dragon, Iron Golem, Snow Golem, and the Wither.

Polar Bear spawn egg color changed.

Hitboxes of Vexes are now vertically centered with their models.

Ally and Vex sit properly in boats.

Vex in Minecraft Bedrock Edition looks similar to Java.

Changes made to slime and magna spawning: They cannot spawn in spaces that are two blocks tall.

When spawned outside of water, glow squid now emits particles.

Using a Saddle on a tamed Horse, Donkey, or Mule now results in it being equipped. The same happens when the player uses a horse armor on an unarmored, tamed horse, and carpet on a tamed llama.

Dispensers can be used to equip saddles and armor to tamed horses, saddles and chests to tamed mules and donkeys, saddles to pigs and striders, and carpets and chests to tamed llama.

Shears in dispensers can now shear Mooshrooms and Snow Golems. Doing the same with sheep can only shear one sheep at a time.

All mobs can now path through wither roses.

Duplicate seed trades are no longer offered by wandering traders.

Changes have been made to how endermen, skeletons, and wither skeletons spawn in Minecraft: Instead of light level 11, they spawn in areas with light level 7 and below.

The saddle and chest textures of Skeleton/Zombie Horse's and Donkey/Mule's saddle have been updated.

Villagers will now ensure that rain can pass through the block above them before launching Fireworks when celebrating after a raid victory

Major changes made to blocks for the sake of parity include:

Players are no longer set on fire by campfires.

Bamboo placement is the same as Minecraft Java Edition

Sculk shrieker's sound reaches further (32 blocks)

Players can grow pumpkins and melons on mycelium and moss blocks

Closing sounds of a few doors such as wooden and iron doors is the same as Java Edition

Experimental features

A few noticeable changes have been added to the experimental features section:

An ambient sound is played when a mob head is placed on a noteblock.

Piglin heads flap their ears when the player powers them using redstone.

Piglin head is dropped when a piglin is killed by a charged creeper

Block of bamboo and few variants added.

Fixes

Listed below are the major fixes made in this Minecraft Bedrock update:

A bug that caused desync issues in multiplayer servers has been fixed.

Xbox players will no longer experience crashes when the Edit World button has quick successive selections.

A potential crash when gliding through an End gateway has been fixed.

Raids are triggered properly when the player enters a village while riding/gliding.

When sent through end gateway, entities will not disappear.

Vex now renders offhand items.

Villagers will now take damage from lightning bolts, even on peaceful world difficulty.

Interested readers can check out the latest Bedrock beta and preview update here.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes