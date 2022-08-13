How to update Minecraft Bedrock Edition on PC

The Minecraft 1.19 update brought a lot of new features to the game. These include frogs, allays, mud blocks, mangrove swamps, ancient cities, the deep dark biome, and the Warden.

Players who want to experience these features will need to ensure that the update has actually been installed before exploring new chunks or generating a new world.

Automatic updates for Minecraft Bedrock Edition on PC

Bedrock Edition, as seen on the launcher, updated to the most recent version (Image via Mojang)

The first thing to note is that the Microsoft Store and Minecraft Launcher should keep the game up to date automatically.

In practical terms, this means that when the player opens the store or launcher, the game should check for updates and download/install any available updates automatically. However, this does not always work as intended.

Manual updating methods

The long method

The game's page on the Windows Store (Image via Windows Store)

Here are the steps that players can follow to manually update the game via the long method:

1) Open the Start Menu or go to the search bar on the left-hand side of the Task Bar.

2) Search for the Microsoft Store and open it.

3) Once in the Microsoft Store, find and use the search bar to look for Minecraft. The option should be Minecraft for Windows 10.

4) Click on this option. This should take players to the game’s official page on the Microsoft Store.

5) Click on the top three dots located in the top-right corner of the page (right below the X used to close out the window).

6) From the menu that opens up, the top option should be “Downloads and updates.”

7) Click on the “Get Updates” button. This should download and install any newer versions of the game that are available.

8) Open the Minecraft Launcher and check to see if the game version has been updated.

The short method

The location of the library button on the Microsoft Store (Image via Microsoft Store)

There is also a shorter way to use the Microsoft Store to get updates. Here are the steps players can follow if they want to use this method:

1) Open the Windows Start Menu. Just like in the longer method, search for the Microsoft Store and open it.

2) Click on the “Library” button, which can be found at the bottom-left corner of the store window.

3) Click on the button found in the top-right corner of the new window. It should read “Get Updates.” This option should download the latest update and apply it to the game.

4) Open the game’s launcher and check to see if the game is on the latest version.

Force an update

Using Add/Remove Programs to uninstall the game (Image via Windows)

If automatic updates don't work properly and the Windows Store shows there is none available, but the game is still not updated, there's a way to force an update.

Players can follow the steps given below to do so:

1) Use the Add/Remove Programs feature available in Windows to search for Minecraft.

2) Uninstall the game and remove all of its files.

3) Use the search bar in the Start Menu to search for the Microsoft Store. Open the store.

4) Search for Minecraft within the Microsoft Store and download it.

5) Open the launcher after it is reinstalled and log back into the Microsoft account associated with the Bedrock account.

6) Check the game version. Since the newest available files were downloaded from the Windows Store, the game should be forced into the latest available update.

While Minecraft should update automatically, players can always force the update if things are not going as they are supposed to.

