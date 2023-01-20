Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.60.27 patch notes: All you need to know

The best thing about the developers of Minecraft is that they care equally for both Bedrock and Java Edition players. Beta & Preview updates are one of the most exciting things about Minecraft for Bedrock players. In these versions, the developers introduce new features and changes that are planned to be added to the game with future updates. These versions can be downloaded and played by regular players who own a copy of Minecraft.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.60.27 Beta & Preview

Acubura Gamer ⛏ @AcuburaGamer

This is leading to fixed the issues of 1.19.

Not affiliatw with

feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… The Beta/Preview 1.19.60.27 is ripped out with Features & Bug Fixes, Gameplay, Performance & Stability, Players Skin, User Interface.This is leading to fixed the issues of 1.19.Not affiliatw with @Mojang The Beta/Preview 1.19.60.27 is ripped out with Features & Bug Fixes, Gameplay, Performance & Stability, Players Skin, User Interface. This is leading to fixed the issues of 1.19. Not affiliatw with @Mojang feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic…

Betas and snapshots are released to make the game as stable and playable as possible. Players can test new features in these versions and report any bugs or issues they encounter.

A new Beta & Preview, version 1.19.60.27, for Bedrock players has been released. Sadly, this beta does not come with a lot of changes or features. Upon installing it, players may notice that a few bugs have been fixed, but there are no other visible changes.

Here are the patch notes for the latest beta & preview:

Gameplay fixes

A bug causing enemies from "Spellrune" by Gamemode One to not perform any melee attacks has been fixed. By fixing this, a bug present in older worlds that caused ravagers to not attack has also been fixed.

When sent through end gateways, entities in Minecraft do not disappear anymore.

A bug causing players to die by falling through the world after using end gateways has now been fixed.

Performance and stability

A crash that could occur when Minecraft players would send entities through the end gateways has now been fixed.

An issue that would occur when players try to place an item into a container output slot has now been fixed.

Player skins and user interface

A bug that was preventing capes from appearing properly on classic skins has been fixed.

A bug due to which a black screen would appear after switching back to the game from running other applications on iOS devices has been fixed.

Sadly, this beta & preview update does not bring any exciting new features. However, players can expect snapshots and beta updates with the 1.20 update features to be released shortly.

Things to note before updating to a Beta & Preview version

Before you download any beta version, here are some things you need to know:

The Preview versions are for Xbox, Windows 10 & 11, and iOS devices. The beta versions are available for Android devices.

Worlds created in Beta versions and snapshots may not function properly in newer versions. This is because changes made and new features showcased in beta versions may or may not be the same when the stable update comes out.

These versions may be unstable as they are still a work in progress.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes