Minecraft Boss Expansion addon brings cool and mighty bosses

Minecraft recently featured a brilliant custom map for the Bedrock Edition named 'Boss Expansion' that adds various kinds of boss mobs to the game. Since the game's release, there have only been two boss mobs in the vanilla version: Ender Dragon and Wither. While the Java Edition has thousands of mods to add new mobs and features, the Bedrock Edition relies on its vast marketplace, where creators make all kinds of downloadable content.

The Boss Expansion map was made by Honeyfrost, a famous group of marketplace creators that have made several successful content for Bedrock Edition in the past. They spent over a year working hard to create this new map for players. Here is everything you need to know about their latest product.

Everything to know about Boss Expansions for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

How to own and download Boss Expansions

Honeyfrost @HoneyfrostMC After over a year in development, Boss Expansion has finally been released! We put our all into making it the best Minecraft map possible, and we’re so excited to get it to you and hear what you think about it! After over a year in development, Boss Expansion has finally been released! We put our all into making it the best Minecraft map possible, and we’re so excited to get it to you and hear what you think about it! https://t.co/vg5xhYDSbg

As mentioned above, Boss Expansions is Bedrock Edition exclusive content that can only be downloaded from its marketplace. Hence, you can enter the game and hit the Marketplace button in the main menu to find it. Despite being quite famous, you may not see the custom map on the front page of the marketplace.

Boss Expansions on the Minecraft Bedrock Edition marketplace (Image via Mojang)

You can click on the search bar in the top right corner to search for 'Boss Expansions' to find it.

Remember, this paid custom map will cost you 1340 minecoins. Minecoins can, of course, be bought with real money. Once the purchase is successful and verified, you can download the content.

Gameplay of Boss Expansions

You can play the custom map soon after you purchase and download it. You will initially spawn in a room where you take the elevator to the main city area, essentially your starting point. Since this is a completely custom map, it has stunning visuals, cinematic sequences, an introductory voiceover to explain how the game works, and more interesting features.

Minecrafters can immediately choose from various boss mobs and enter the fight. The game will first recommend you to explore the city area and upgrade any gear before entering the first boss fight. There will be a total of nine bosses, each more difficult than the other.

Even after entering the first boss fight, you will have a small area to yourself where you can upgrade your gear right before entering the fight. Each and every boss is unique and has different special abilities, encouraging you to change tactics and weapons.

