Minecraft Championship 22: Date, time, teams, where to watch, and more

The next Minecraft Championship event is round the corner. The last tournament was held on April 30 as millions of fans watched several famous content creators and streamers taking part in it.

It is returning with Minecraft Championship 22, and fans don't have to wait long to see their favorite streamers compete against each other.

The Minecraft Championship is a tournament where 40 top streamers and content creators of the game form ten teams and compete against each other in several custom-made minigames. In the end, the winner is decided in a dodgeball game between the top two teams.

The whole event is organized by a group called Noxcrew.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ This isn't teasing, it's not bait. There's an announcement later...perhaps the next MCC date?

The official Twitter handle of the Minecraft Championship has recently been quite active as they are announcing the dates of their 22nd tournament, along with all the teams containing some of the most famous content creators like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Ranboo, and TommyInnit.

Dates, timing, teams, and where to watch next Minecraft Championship 22

When will MCC 22 be held

The Decision Dome opens again on Saturday 28th May for MCC22

A few days ago, the official Twitter account of the event tweeted that the next MCC 22 will be held on May 28. Hence, players will only need to wait for a few weeks to see the exciting tournament.

As usual, it will be held on a Saturday night, at 7 pm GMT. People in different time zones can calculate the time when the event will go live in their country.

Teams announced for MCC 22

The official Twitter account of the event recently announced all the teams that will be competing in the upcoming tournament. Fans are incredibly excited to see the rosters as they see their favorite streamers and content creators teaming up.

It is always interesting as people get to see some unique match-ups. Here are all the teams for the MCC 22:

Red Rabbits

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing Team Red Rabbits



@Dream @GeorgeNotFound @CptPuffy @theawesamdude



Dream
GeorgeNotFound
CaptainPuffy
awesamdude

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

CaptainPuffy

awesamdude

Orange Ocelots

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing Team Orange Ocelots



@PeteZahHutt @Ryguyrocky



PeteZahHutt
Ryguyrocky
Smallishbeans
Spifey

PeteZahHutt

Ryguyrocky

Smallishbeans

Spifey

Yellow Yaks

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing Team Yellow Yaks



@jojosoIos @sylveemhm @GeeNelly @BlushiMC



jojosolos
Sylvee
Gee Nelly
Blushi

jojosolos

Sylvee

Gee Nelly

Blushi

Lime Llamas

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing Team Lime Llamas



@Quig @Smajor1995 @SolidarityCoUK @PearlescentMoon



Quig
SolidarityGaming
Smajor
PearlescentMoon

Quig

SolidarityGaming

Smajor

PearlescentMoon

Green Geckos

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing Team Green Geckos



@sapnap @FoolishGamers_ @TinaKitten @Michaelmcchill



Sapnap
Foolish Gamers
TinaKitten
Michaelmcchill

Sapnap

Foolish Gamers

TinaKitten

Michaelmcchill

Cyan Coyotes

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing Team Cyan Coyotes



@Ranboosaysstuff @Seapeekay @WilburSoot @wispexe



Ranboo
Seapeekay
Wilbur Soot
Wisp

Ranboo

Seapeekay

Wilbur Soot

Wisp

Aqua Axolotls

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing Team Aqua Axolotls



@HBomb94 @GrianMC @falsesymmetry @GTWScar



HBomb94
Grian
FalseSymmetry
GoodTimesWithScar

HBomb94

Grian

FalseSymmetry

GoodTimesWithScar

Blue Bats

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing Team Blue Bats



@TapLHarV @TubboLive @snifferish @Eret



Tubbo
Eret
Snifferish
TapL

Tubbo

Eret

Snifferish

TapL

Purple Pandas

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing Team Purple Pandas



@Punztw @GeminiTayMC @shelbygraces @cubfan135



Punz
cubfan
Shubble
GeminiTay

Punz

cubfan

Shubble

GeminiTay

Pink Parrots

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing Team Pink Parrots



@burpled @tommyinnit @CaptainSparklez @TheOrionSound



TommyInnit
Purpled
CaptainSparklez
TheOrionSound

TommyInnit

Purpled

CaptainSparklez

TheOrionSound

Where to watch MCC 22

The teams in the tournament are filled with Minecraft content creators and streamers. People like Dream, TommyInnit, Ranboo, CaptainSparklez, GeorgeNotFound, and many more, stream these events on Twitch and YouTube.

Fans who want to watch the tournament can head to their streams. They can even watch multiple teams and their progress in the event by opening several streams.

Edited by Ravi Iyer