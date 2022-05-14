×
Minecraft Championship 22: Date, time, teams, where to watch, and more

The last MCC 21 winners (Image via MCC Wiki)
Akshat Kabra
Akshat Kabra
Modified May 14, 2022 12:08 PM IST
The next Minecraft Championship event is round the corner. The last tournament was held on April 30 as millions of fans watched several famous content creators and streamers taking part in it.

It is returning with Minecraft Championship 22, and fans don't have to wait long to see their favorite streamers compete against each other.

The Minecraft Championship is a tournament where 40 top streamers and content creators of the game form ten teams and compete against each other in several custom-made minigames. In the end, the winner is decided in a dodgeball game between the top two teams.

The whole event is organized by a group called Noxcrew.

This isn't teasing, it's not bait. There's an announcement later...perhaps the next MCC date?👑

The official Twitter handle of the Minecraft Championship has recently been quite active as they are announcing the dates of their 22nd tournament, along with all the teams containing some of the most famous content creators like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Ranboo, and TommyInnit.

Dates, timing, teams, and where to watch next Minecraft Championship 22

When will MCC 22 be held

The Decision Dome opens again on Saturday 28th May for MCC22👑Teams will be announced next week✨ https://t.co/2Qb2Gh4ECp

A few days ago, the official Twitter account of the event tweeted that the next MCC 22 will be held on May 28. Hence, players will only need to wait for a few weeks to see the exciting tournament.

As usual, it will be held on a Saturday night, at 7 pm GMT. People in different time zones can calculate the time when the event will go live in their country.

Teams announced for MCC 22

The official Twitter account of the event recently announced all the teams that will be competing in the upcoming tournament. Fans are incredibly excited to see the rosters as they see their favorite streamers and content creators teaming up.

It is always interesting as people get to see some unique match-ups. Here are all the teams for the MCC 22:

Red Rabbits

👑Announcing Team Red Rabbits👑@Dream @GeorgeNotFound @CptPuffy @theawesamdudeWatch them in MCC on Saturday May 28th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/tXUMHLTsUA
  • Dream
  • GeorgeNotFound
  • CaptainPuffy
  • awesamdude

Orange Ocelots

👑Announcing Team Orange Ocelots👑@PeteZahHutt @Ryguyrocky @Smallishbeans @spifeyyWatch them in MCC on Saturday May 28th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/juyhdKHsGT
  • PeteZahHutt
  • Ryguyrocky
  • Smallishbeans
  • Spifey

Yellow Yaks

👑Announcing Team Yellow Yaks 👑@jojosoIos @sylveemhm @GeeNelly @BlushiMCWatch them in MCC on Saturday May 28th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/uAE3t0dN2j
  • jojosolos
  • Sylvee
  • Gee Nelly
  • Blushi

Lime Llamas

👑Announcing Team Lime Llamas👑@Quig @Smajor1995 @SolidarityCoUK @PearlescentMoon Watch them in MCC on Saturday May 28th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/ylict0wEmN
  • Quig
  • SolidarityGaming
  • Smajor
  • PearlescentMoon

Green Geckos

👑Announcing Team Green Geckos👑@sapnap @FoolishGamers_ @TinaKitten @MichaelmcchillWatch them in MCC on Saturday May 28th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/Bycep7OBO0
  • Sapnap
  • Foolish Gamers
  • TinaKitten
  • Michaelmcchill

Cyan Coyotes

👑Announcing Team Cyan Coyotes👑@Ranboosaysstuff @Seapeekay @WilburSoot @wispexeWatch them in MCC on Saturday May 28th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/cAXDPQL1PK
  • Ranboo
  • Seapeekay
  • Wilbur Soot
  • Wisp

Aqua Axolotls

👑Announcing Team Aqua Axolotls👑@HBomb94 @GrianMC @falsesymmetry @GTWScarWatch them in MCC on Saturday May 28th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/ECFxBVyJX6
  • HBomb94
  • Grian
  • FalseSymmetry
  • GoodTimesWithScar

Blue Bats

👑Announcing Team Blue Bats👑@TapLHarV @TubboLive @snifferish @EretWatch them in MCC on Saturday May 28th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/pVIIi0mLvR
  • Tubbo
  • Eret
  • Snifferish
  • TapL

Purple Pandas

👑Announcing Team Purple Pandas👑@Punztw @GeminiTayMC @shelbygraces @cubfan135Watch them in MCC on Saturday May 28th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/aFpDPrwO13
  • Punz
  • cubfan
  • Shubble
  • GeminiTay

Pink Parrots

👑Announcing Team Pink Parrots👑@burpled @tommyinnit @CaptainSparklez @TheOrionSoundWatch them in MCC on Saturday May 28th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/s571o1iznG
  • TommyInnit
  • Purpled
  • CaptainSparklez
  • TheOrionSound

Where to watch MCC 22

The teams in the tournament are filled with Minecraft content creators and streamers. People like Dream, TommyInnit, Ranboo, CaptainSparklez, GeorgeNotFound, and many more, stream these events on Twitch and YouTube.

Fans who want to watch the tournament can head to their streams. They can even watch multiple teams and their progress in the event by opening several streams.

