Minecraft Championship (MCC) 28: First half of competing teams announced

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) is back with a bang, as several famous content creators and streamers will be taking part in the fun-filled tournament. Noxcrew, the hosts of the event, recently announced the first five teams that will be competing in the tournament.

They also mentioned that the 28th tournament will be their last for Season 2 and the year. The MCC 29 will commence next season in 2023 with loads of new maps and features.

The Minecraft Championship is an event where 40 content creators and streamers play different custom minigames and compete with each other. All the participants are divided into 10 teams.

They will gradually collect points and progress in the tournament. The top two teams go into the final minigame, where the winner is decided. The winning team gets to celebrate, and they also get a special gold coin in real life. Since this is a casual tournament without serious stakes or prize money, it is quite laidback and fun to watch.

First five teams announced for Minecraft Championship (MCC) 28

Here are the first five teams announced by the event hosts on their official Twitter handle. They will soon be announcing the remaining five teams as well. These teams contain famous content creators and streamers like TommyInnit, Jack Manifold, Ranboo, etc., whose livestreams many fans will follow during the tournament.

Red Reindeer

jojosolos

GeminiTay

GoodTimesWithScar

Ranboo

Ginger Breadmen

Purpled

Smajor1995

impluseSV

bekyamon

Yellow Yetis

HBomb94

awesamdude

cubfan135

FalseSymmetry

Mint Mistletoes

aimsey

Hannahxxrose

Shubble

Sylvee

Emerald Elves

Ilumina

TommyInnit

JackManifoldTV

Gee Nelly

When will the Minecraft Championship 28 start?

A few days before announcing the first five teams, the event hosts tweeted when the 28th tournament will commence, along with a video explaining the end of Season 2. The Minecraft Championship 28 will be held on December 3 at 8 pm GMT.

Fans watching the show from other parts of the world can simply take the mentioned time zone and calculate the time for their own time zone. This way, everyone will know exactly when to tune in for the tournament.

How to watch the tournament?

Nihachu's perspective during one of the championships from her stream (Image via Twitch / Nihachu)

This particular gaming event is quite different when it comes to streaming around the world. The event hosts have no part in streaming the entire show. Instead, most content creators and streamers go live during the championship and stream their own POV.

This is brilliant for fans as they can switch streams and see what is going on in each team. They can even switch between team members and look at the game from different perspectives. It essentially feels like a spectator mode in a game where fans can see anyone.

