5 best Minecraft maps for two players (2022)

Sometimes, when you're playing Minecraft's multiplayer mode, it's best to keep your group small. Fortunately, even if you're playing with just one other friend, there is still a ton of fun to be had.

One of the most entertaining ways to enjoy the two-player multiplayer mode in Minecraft is with the help of maps designed specifically for two individuals. Many such maps have been masterfully built by the community, and feature plenty of fun activities including combat, puzzles, and parkour. These can be a great time if you're enjoying them with one friend, and there are many options to choose from.

Although there are numerous two-player maps made by the game's devoted community, this article takes a look at some of the best examples.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Immersive and fun two-player maps in Minecraft

1) Astral Adventure

Watch your step in this lava-ridden realm (Image via SlamJam30/Minecraft Maps)

A map inspired by Super Mario Galaxy, Astral Adventure is a cosmos-hopping experience where players band together to collect strange mystical capsules. As they pass through the astral gate, the player duo will be transported to a different world among the stars, complete with their own hazards and enemies to defeat.

This particular map has a full storyline to enjoy, even featuring a secret cutscene if the team of two players successfully retrieve all 31 capsules spread throughout the cosmos.

2) Crainer's Escape: Aztec

Plumb the depths of a forgotten Aztec temple in this escape map (Image via Vertex Creations/Minecraft Maps)

The final map in a series of escape maps by Vertex Creations, this two-player map should be enjoyable for any fan of ancient architecture. The duo will awaken in a seemingly endless jungle with no sign of civilization in sight, or at least not modern civilization.

A temple rises above the jungle treetops, reminiscent of the ancient Aztec Empire that once inhabited Central America. What secrets does this temple hold? And can it provide a way out of the jungle?

This map provides players with a litany of challenges, including puzzles and a stealth section. It was also created with a custom set of textures and models, making it a unique experience in its own right.

3) The Prismarine Lab

A parkour portion of The Prismarine Lab will test players' movement skills (Image via Warco311/Minecraft Maps)

An excellent puzzle/adventure hybrid map for two players, The Prismarine Lab takes place in the depths of the sea. The two players will take a submarine trip underwater to find a rumored secret research lab, but this lab is much more than it appears to be.

This map is full of treasures to collect and includes segments where players must split up to complete specific objectives before regrouping and working together on puzzles and other activities. In addition to puzzles, players can expect to find parkour segments and trap rooms. If things don't go well, all that's left to do is let the water within the lab consume you and try again.

4) Solar Escape

A beautifully-crafted forest segment found in the Solar Escape map (Image via Team Helix/Minecraft Maps)

Yet another spectacular Minecraft adventure map set in space, Solar Escape is a planet-hopping pleasure. Players assume the role of the crew in the I.S.C. Breakout, which has unexpectedly taken damage.

To repair their engine and get back home, the player duo must trek across four distinct worlds with their own climate and habitats. From the desert planet Cryptia to the frozen world of Frostus, players will have to solve puzzles in their quest to repair the Breakout and return to Earth safely.

5) Sword of Light

Sword of Light's official logo (Image via Spaniel/Minecraft Maps)

Inspired by the timeless Legend of Zelda series, Sword of Light has taken a life of its own in many different forms within the Minecraft community. The two-player map features six different dungeons complete with their own guardian bosses. Dark power has gripped the land, and as a duo of treasure hunters, it's your job to find all the hidden treasure of the region's dungeons and cliffside temples.

Battle monsters and bosses, traverse parkour areas, and explore a surprisingly vast world in your quest for treasure. Just be careful not to let the darkness overwhelm you.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes