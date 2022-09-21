All mini-games in Minecraft Championships (MCC)

Minecraft Championship is a content creator and community-based series of tournaments where the biggest names in the Minecraft community are pitted against each other in several rounds of minigames. The goal for every team is to get the most coins.

There have been many different minigames over the history of the event, with eight games debuting with the event itself. Some of these games have been replaced by newer versions, and some are entirely new games.

Full list of current minigames in the Minecraft Championship rotation

1) Ace Race

Ace Race is a movement-based game introduced in MCC Seven. It replaced the game Foot Race. Ace Race is a three-lap race around a large racetrack full of pitfalls and shortcuts. Players need to jump, sprint, and even fly as fast as possible to get to the end while avoiding obstacles.

The goal is to complete all three laps in 10 minutes. Players have elytras, riptide tridents, and depth strider boots, which allow players to make the most of their environments.

2) Battle Box

Battle Box is a CTO/PvP game. It was introduced in Minecraft Championship Two and was the first game to be added to MCC outside of the base eight games. The game's goal is to win the round by placing their team’s wool in the center of the map, having the most wool in the center.

Teams only have a minute to complete this objective and only a single life each. The teams will rotate after each round, so each team has to go up against the other over the game’s nine rounds.

3) Build Mart

Build Mart, also known as Big Sales at Build Mart, is a team-based building game. It was added in Minecraft Championship Three and was the second game added to the original eight.

The game's goal is to head into the Build Mart, collect resources, and return to the team’s private build zone to build as many monuments as possible in the time allotted.

Each team has a three-by-three build area, where they must recreate as many monuments as possible. Teams must communicate effectively so players are not making duplicate monuments and have spread out effort and block types well.

4) Grid Runners

Grid Runners is a team-based parkour game introduced in Minecraft Championship 16 as a debut game for Minecraft Championship Season Two.

Teams are launched into 10 identical, parallel courses, with each course containing challenge rooms. These challenge rooms are identical, meaning players must communicate effectively to get past the rooms before the other teams.

Each team that completes the course will gain some points, with last place gaining 60 points and first place gaining 375 points.

5) Hole in the Wall

Hole in the Wall is a movement game and is one of Minecraft Championship's original games.

The goal is simple: players need to run, jump and crouch through holes in moving slime walls to avoid being pushed off the center platform. Each lasts three rounds, each lasting three minutes, with the slime walls moving faster and faster as the round progresses, as the gaps in the wall also become smaller and smaller.

6) Meltdown

Meltdown is a teamwork-based PvP game added in Minecraft Championship 22. This game is played across three rounds to collect as many coin crates as possible while eliminating other players. Each team is scattered across the grid-like lab at the start of the game, with individual entrances.

To break a crate, the player must have the telepickaxe, which only one team member can have at a time. Right-clicking will send the pickaxe to another team member.

Additionally, teams have a bow that can freeze other players in place. If an entire team is frozen, they are eliminated. However, each player has a heater item that can unfreeze teammates.

The map will also slowly melt away as the game continues, placing a hard timer on how long each round can take, incentivizing rushing ahead to get crates and stop opponents.

7) Parkour Tag

Parkour Tag was introduced in Minecraft Championship 12 as a replacement for Parkour Warrior as the primary parkour game of the event. The game is a three vs one game, where all teams will face off throughout nine rounds.

The single player is a hunter, with the three being runners. Hunters need to tag each of the runners before the other team can do the same. Individual players can only hunt a total of four different times. Runners get coins based on how long they can avoid getting tagged, with bonus points if the player is able to survive the entire 60 seconds.

8) Rocket Spleef Rush

Rocket Spleef Rush is a PvP minigame introduced in MCC 20. It replaced the original minigame Rocket Spleef. The game's goal is to use rocket launchers to eliminate other players by forcing them to drop down layers of the arena before eventually falling into the void. Players have elytras to allow for better movement and a single updraft, which can be used to avoid falling to their deaths.

As the rounds continue, players will be forced downwards, either through breaking the blocks to land on or the map slowly disintegrating on its own. The goal is to be the last team remaining. There are three total rounds, with different maps for each round.

9) Sands of Time

Sands of Time is a team-based PvE game introduced in Minecraft Championship Five. Players must move through a complex dungeon temple, collecting coins as they move through the map. Players can find items such as weapons, armor, sand, and more throughout the temple. This sand can be used to revive players if they die in the temple or to extend the timer to allow for more exploration.

The goal is to explore the dungeon for as long as possible to get as many coins as possible while also escaping the dungeon before the timer runs out as if they are in the temple. When the timer reaches zero, they will lose their holding coins.

10) Sky Battle

Sky Battle is a PvP game that replaced Skyblockle after Minecraft Championship Nine. The goal of this game is to be the last player remaining. All players spawn on islands, where they will need to gather resources to craft items to eliminate opponents.

There are three rounds, with each round lasting four minutes. Players only have a single life, with the world border closing in over time, forcing players into a smaller and smaller area. Players can get items like creeper spawn eggs, fishing rods, melee weapons, bows, crossbows, and even TNT.

11) To Get To The Other Side And Whack A Fan

To Get To The Other Side And Whack A Fan, or TGTTOSAWAF, is one of the original eight Minecraft Championship games and has been in every single Minecraft Championship event since. The game features six different rounds across six different maps.

All players start on one end of the map, and have various tools to help get to the other side. Once they make it to the other side, they need to punch a fan to complete the game. Players are given 40 coins to finish first, with the reward decreasing by one coin for each placement lower they are.

12) Dodgebolt

Dodgebolt is the final minigame of every Minecraft Championship Event. Dodgebolt pits the two teams with the most cumulative coins against each other, with the winner of Dodgebolt being the victory of the entire event.

The game is a best-of-five game, which puts players on opposite sides of an arena. Two arrows are dropped in the center, with players racing to get them. The teams will shoot the arrows back and forth, with anyone hit being instantly eliminated. Players are barred from crossing sides.

