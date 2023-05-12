Minecraft Championship (MCC) 31: First half of competing teams announced 

The countdown to Minecraft Championship 31 on May 20, 2023, continues, and Noxcrew recently confirmed half of the participating teams in the tournament. On May 11, 2023, the official Twitter account for the championships unveiled the content creators who will team up and engage in minigame madness. The group of participants includes returning players and newcomers.

According to the official Twitter account, the remaining five teams will be disclosed on May 12, 2023. However, fans were excited about the initial slate of tournament participants. The featured minigames may not be available quite yet, but the content creators listed are already practicing as if they were.

Back again tomorrow with the remaining 5, who do you think will be joining the roster?

If Minecraft fans are looking for a breakdown of the teams complete with extra details on MCC 31, it seems like a good time to take a look at what is known so far.

Minecraft Championship 31's current teams and additional information

MCC 31 hits the Decision Dome and your screens Saturday 20th May at 8pm BST

As with previous Minecraft Championships, 10 teams comprised of four content creators will accrue coins in minigames to determine the final rankings.

Though the minigames haven't been confirmed by Noxcrew yet, the two highest-ranking teams will likely battle it out in a game of Dodgebolt in the final minigame to determine the crowned champion. Given the currently-disclosed list of competitors, MCC 31 should be one to remember.

Here are all the participating members of the first five Minecraft Championship 31 teams:

Red Rabbits - jojosolos, Shadoune666, CrisGreen, Conterstine

Orange Ocelots - MythicalSausage, FireBreathMan, Kara Corvus, Seapeekay

Yellow Yaks - CaptainSparklez, fruitberries, GoodTimesWithScar, Smajor1995

Lime Llamas - Hannahxxrose, Sapnap, JackManifoldTV, Michaelmcchill

Green Geckos - Purpled, Snifferish, VelvetIsCake, Wallibear

Which team will have the best matching outfits for this event?

Longtime fans of the Minecraft Championships will notice plenty of familiar faces on the current team lineup. However, there were some notable omissions due to conflicts for certain content creators. Specifically, Shubble, TheOrionSound, and Ranboo will not be participating in this tournament.

Shubble will be in Japan during the event. TheOrionSound confirmed that they would not be participating in response to Shubble on Twitter. Meanwhile, Ranboo stated that he would be missing the competition due to "crunch time."

shubble 🌼 @shelbygraces



it is with the heaviest heart that i have to announce… i will not be making this next mcc. it's the end of an era and i'm so grateful to even be able to say i've participated in every event up till now. but i cannot wait to watch and cheer on all my friends!

Oli OrionSound @TheOrionSound (I will also not be there)

Whatever the case may be, fans worldwide are likely very excited to hear about the final five teams being announced.

Fortunately, Noxcrew will be unveiling the full slate of participants in MCC 31 in very short order, so players can begin watching their favorite content creators practice until the May 20 event date rolls around.

The 30th canon event in the long-running championship series should be full of intense moments, clutch plays, and plenty of hype throughout. Time will tell which team reigns supreme for the latest championship entry, and plenty of fans are already throwing in their support.

